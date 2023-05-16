Day Shift Director Reveals Movie Stunt That Shocked Jamie Foxx

Day Shift made its debut on Netflix last year, topping the charts and offering a unique take on the vampire mythos. The comedy film was led by an ensemble cast including Jamie Foxx, and apparently one of the most ambitious elements of the film downright terrified the actor. In a recent interview with Corridor Crew, Day Shift director J.J. Perry revealed that the contortionist among the film's cast spooked Foxx at first.

"This is a contortionist named Jordan, this girl was an amazing, a real trooper, it was her first movie," Perry explained. "Here comes Motorola, we call that the Motorola, like when you close a Motorola. This is a standing Motorola coming, a reverse Motorola, you should've seen Jamie's face the first day he folded her, he was like, "Whoa!" [Laughs] I was like, "No, it's okay!" We shot all of these reactions in reverse, so we would start them in their second position, then wire them out into their first position."

What is Day Shift about?

In Day Shift, a hard-working, blue-collar dad just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 10-year-old daughter. His mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income: hunting and killing vampires.

The cast of Day Shift also includes Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Steve Howey, and Scott Adkins.

What happened to Jamie Foxx?

It was revealed last month, via a social media post from Foxx's daughter, Corrine Foxx, that he had been hospitalized, after he had most recently been spotted in Atlanta, filming the movie Back in Action alongside Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the post reads. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family."

Day Shift is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.