Jeremy Renner Reveals Frequent Calls With Robert Downey Jr. While in ICU, "Like We Were Dating"

It's been more than a year since Marvel star Jeremy Renner's life horrific snowplow accident outside his Nevada home that saw him hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and now that Renner is back on his feet, he's opening up about his recovery from the accident — and revealing that his fellow Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. helped keep his spirits up with frequent calls like they "were dating or something".

"We ended up having really great chats on FaceTime, like we were dating or something," Renner told People. The actor went on to explain that he was in "other-worldly pain" form his injuries and the Iron Man actor helped take his mind off of it with jokes.

"He's like, 'Dude, the most important thing is you look good. I don't care how you feel, as long as you look good, that's all that matters,'" Renner said.

Renner also said that Downey and his wife, Susan, are both fans of his show Mayor of Kingstown, and teased him about recovering so he could get back to work on the Paramount+ series.

"He's like, 'You've got to get back to do Mayor, because we need to see what happens,'" Renner said. "His ways are very heartwarming."

Renner Recently Had an Update on Season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown

Earlier this year, Renner gave ComicBook.com an update on the production of Season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown when speaking about his role in Silk's first-ever Super Bowl commercial.

"We're two episodes in, we got eight more to go," Renner said back in February. "I'm only reading [one] episode at a time. So, I don't know that much, and wouldn't tell you anyway. But I think it's gonna be pretty exciting. There's a lot of… It's very Kingstown storytelling. It's a lot. It's pretty amazing. It's pretty exciting. I can't wait. We're just about to start Episode Three tomorrow, so, let's see how we go."

What Is Mayor of Kingstown About?

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

"It was the biggest relief it was such a rollercoaster because when I got the news I wanted to fly out and find him and see him," Mayor of Kingstown co-creator and star Hugh Dillon told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "Then he sent me a video the next day, the biggest relief in my life, because it was so funny and profane and I was just like, okay, he's gonna come back. He's just so funny. He's like a brother to me. It's like, you know, we've worked on this show for two years. This is my show I created with Taylor Sheridan and he's [Renner] just unstoppable. He's an exceptional talent and the crew loves him. The cast loves him. I love him, and it was, and my world stopped. I just want him to recover and then to get the video and, hey, you know, just profanity, profanity. You know, it just made me laugh and cry at the same time and I just thank God he's okay and he's, you know, on the road to recovery."