Jeremy Renner to Return to Acting for First Time Since Snowplow Accident

Actor and musician Jeremy Renner has been in the headlines throughout this year, after he was caught in an unexpected snow plow accident in January of 2023. Over the past twelve months, Renner's recovery has been gut-wrenching and filled with many milestones — including what appears to be his upcoming return to acting.

Renner recently took to Instagram to share a story from his Mayor of Kingstown co-star Emma Laird, which seems to hint that they will be sharing a new scene together next week. This return in Mayor of Kingstown's already-renewed second season would be Renner's first onscreen acting performance since the accident.

What Is Mayor of Kingstown About?

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

"It was the biggest relief it was such a rollercoaster because when I got the news I wanted to fly out and find him and see him," Mayor of Kingstown co-creator and star Hugh Dillon told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "Then he sent me a video the next day, the biggest relief in my life, because it was so funny and profane and I was just like, okay, he's gonna come back. He's just so funny. He's like a brother to me. It's like, you know, we've worked on this show for two years. This is my show I created with Taylor Sheridan and he's [Renner] just unstoppable. He's an exceptional talent and the crew loves him. The cast loves him. I love him, and it was, and my world stopped. I just want him to recover and then to get the video and, hey, you know, just profanity, profanity. You know, it just made me laugh and cry at the same time and I just thank God he's okay and he's, you know, on the road to recovery."

When Did Jeremy Renner's Accident Occur?

A police statement that was released on January 25th outlined the specifics of what happened in Renner's accident, which occurred on January 1, 2023, after the emergency break on the snowplow he was riding did not work. When Renner's nephew was in the line of it, Renner jumped into action to save him, and accidentally got crushed.

"The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake," the report read. "Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over."

"Once he was off the Pistenbully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew)," it continues. "He feared the Pistenbully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully." After that, the Snowcat rolled over him and he received significant injuries. "The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road. He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene."

