Jeremy Renner Gives Major Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Update (Exclusive)

Mayor of Kingstown has become one of Paramount+'s biggest surprises, delivering a whole new flavor of dramatic television from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. The live-action series is led by Avengers actor Jeremy Renner, and after the past year of updates regarding his snowplow accident in January of 2023, fans have been curious to see how Mayor of Kingstown develops further. While speaking with ComicBook.com about his role in Silk's first-ever Super Bowl commercial, Renner provided some new details about how the ongoing production on Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 is going.

"We're two episodes in, we got eight more to go," Renner explained. "I'm only reading [one] episode at a time. So I don't know that much, and wouldn't tell you anyway. But I think it's gonna be pretty exciting. There's a lot of… It's very Kingstown storytelling. It's a lot. It's pretty amazing. It's pretty exciting. I can't wait. We're just about to start Episode Three tomorrow, so let's see how we go."

What Is Jeremy Renner's Super Bowl Commercial?

Renner stars in Silk's "Feel Planty Good" Super Bowl commercial, which has already been released online in the lead-up to the Super Bowl. In it, Renner gets inspired by a sip of Silk Protein to, in the words of James Brown "feel good." He then proceeds to make a breakfast for his real-life daughter, Ava with the help of Silk.

"It's the craft I've been doing for the last 30 years," Renner told ComicBook.com of working with Ava on the commercial. "Not a lot of people get to do something with their child in something they do for work. That was the coolest thing ever. She couldn't have been more excited, it's the most important thing. She had one of the best times in her life. She really, really enjoyed it. What we really realized is that working during his commercial for Silk and me feeling good was a great celebration. Almost a year to date is when we shot this thing, on the anniversary of my recovery. We were forced to look back, my daughter and I, to how far we've come in the recovery and how good we feel. This is a kind of almost laughable and [joyous] situation to mark this milestone in the recovery. So it ran so much deeper than — obviously, doing a Super Bowl commercial with your daughter for Silk is awesome. But then we're gonna have a lasting lasting effect of this celebration for us, this milestone in the recovery for us, and [have it] be forever lasting. It's very, very, very lasting."

What Is Mayor of Kingstown About?

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

"It was the biggest relief it was such a rollercoaster because when I got the news I wanted to fly out and find him and see him," Mayor of Kingstown co-creator and star Hugh Dillon told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "Then he sent me a video the next day, the biggest relief in my life, because it was so funny and profane and I was just like, okay, he's gonna come back. He's just so funny. He's like a brother to me. It's like, you know, we've worked on this show for two years. This is my show I created with Taylor Sheridan and he's [Renner] just unstoppable. He's an exceptional talent and the crew loves him. The cast loves him. I love him, and it was, and my world stopped. I just want him to recover and then to get the video and, hey, you know, just profanity, profanity. You know, it just made me laugh and cry at the same time and I just thank God he's okay and he's, you know, on the road to recovery."

