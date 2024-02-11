Jeremy Renner Talks Making New Music Inspired by Snowplow Accident Recovery

Today is the long-awaited day of Super Bowl LVIII, and while football fans will be tuning in to see the San Francisco 49ers go up against the Kansas City Chiefs, many folks will be watching the big game just to see the ads. There are many star-studded commercials expected to drop today, including Silk's first-ever big game spot. They've teamed up with another Super Bowl ad first-timer, Marvel Cinematic Universe star, Jeremy Renner. In honor of the commercial, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Renner, who spoke about recovering from the snowplow accident that put him in critical condition last year. During the interview, Renner revealed his new music was inspired by his recovery, including his new single, "Wait."

"It's been great," Renner shared. "This has been a very different musical experience, because the story was already written and what to write about. There's just different milestones to it. It was an easier thing to write about, even though it's definitely pretty revealing and emotional, and about these milestones in the recovery. But [it was] wonderfully cathartic and healing for me to do it. And I love that people are... Again, it's different because everybody else is kind of 'in on the joke' or understanding the narrative, before the music comes out. So I think that makes it kind of a different experience. And I'm glad that people are loving and liking it and are connected to it. So wonderful, uniting, overwhelming experience."

You can check out Renner's Silk ad below:

"It's the craft I've been doing for the last 30 years," Renner told ComicBook.com of working with his real-life daughter, Ava, on the commercial. "Not a lot of people get to do something with their child in something they do for work. That was the coolest thing ever. She couldn't have been more excited, it's the most important thing. She had one of the best times in her life. She really, really enjoyed it. What we really realized is that working during his commercial for Silk and me feeling good was a great celebration. Almost a year to date is when we shot this thing, on the anniversary of my recovery. We were forced to look back, my daughter and I, to how far we've come in the recovery and how good we feel. This is a kind of almost laughable and [joyous] situation to mark this milestone in the recovery. So it ran so much deeper than — obviously, doing a Super Bowl commercial with your daughter for Silk is awesome. But then we're gonna have a lasting lasting effect of this celebration for us, this milestone in the recovery for us, and [have it] be forever lasting. It's very, very, very lasting."

Stay tuned for more updates about the big game ads that are releasing today.