Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner Reveals What He Wants to Explore in Next MCU Appearance (Exclusive)

Over the years, Jeremy Renner has worn a lot of proverbial hats in the entertainment industry, from actor to musician to reality TV host. For a generation of fans, he is best known from his role as Clint Barton / Hawkeye, which he has portrayed throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011's Thor. Renner's portrayal has not been seen in live-action since the end of 2021's Hawkeye Disney+ series, and since his snowplow accident in January of 2023, some fans have wondered what the future will hold for the character. While speaking with ComicBook.com about his role in Silk's first-ever Super Bowl commercial, Renner touched on what he would like to explore in his next Hawkeye appearance, especially after his first year of reecovery.

"Flexibility," Renner answered with a laugh. "I'm stretching as we talk about this. Like, no joke. Yeah. I don't know. I leave the storytelling and the narrative to the writers and all that. But I do love the character, and if they called and asked for me to do it, I'll be prepared. Feige, I'm stretching right now, my guy!"

What Is Jeremy Renner's Super Bowl Commercial?

Renner stars in Silk's "Feel Planty Good" Super Bowl commercial, which has already been released online in the lead-up to the Super Bowl. In it, Renner gets inspired by a sip of Silk Protein to, in the words of James Brown "feel good." He then proceeds to make a breakfast for his real-life daughter, Ava with the help of Silk.

"It's the craft I've been doing for the last 30 years," Renner told ComicBook.com of working with Ava on the commercial. "Not a lot of people get to do something with their child in something they do for work. That was the coolest thing ever. She couldn't have been more excited, it's the most important thing. She had one of the best times in her life. She really, really enjoyed it. What we really realized is that working during his commercial for Silk and me feeling good was a great celebration. Almost a year to date is when we shot this thing, on the anniversary of my recovery. We were forced to look back, my daughter and I, to how far we've come in the recovery and how good we feel. This is a kind of almost laughable and [joyous] situation to mark this milestone in the recovery. So it ran so much deeper than — obviously, doing a Super Bowl commercial with your daughter for Silk is awesome. But then we're gonna have a lasting lasting effect of this celebration for us, this milestone in the recovery for us, and [have it] be forever lasting. It's very, very, very lasting."

Will There Be a Hawkeye Season 2?

At the time of this writing, Marvel Studios has not yet renewed Hawkeye for a sophomore season, but fans are definitely eager to see Renner and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop / Hawkeye share the screen together again.

"I cannot speak to future plans in the tradition of secrecy. Again, the show coming out, you never know how it's going to be received and it has been amazing to see how warmly people have taken it and enjoyed it," Hawkeye director Rhys Thomas explained in a 2021 interview with Collider. "And it's been great to see Hailee's character embraced and sort of land so firmly in the MCU. I sincerely look forward to where that character goes next. And yes, I loved walking on the streets of the MCU and would gladly enjoy doing it again."

What do you think of Jeremy Renner's new comments about his return as Hawkeye? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!