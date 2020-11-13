Vince Vaughn Has Been Playing Dungeons & Dragons With Joe Manganiello During Quarantine

✖

The past few months have brought a lot of changes to our status quo, as the COVID-19 pandemic has led more people to spend time at home and develop new hobbies. For many, that hobby has fallen into playing Dungeons & Dragons or some other tabletop game -- and even a few celebrities have gotten in on the trend. During a recent appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show (via ET Canada), Freaky star Vince Vaughn spoke about his love of Dungeons & Dragons, including him playing in a group with actor Joe Manganiello.

“This is not something to be brought into the sunlight always, Ellen, but yes this is a strange phenomenon," Vaughn revealed. "When I was younger an older boy in the neighbourhood played, so I started to play and I had a lovely time playing it but it was not something that was a mainstream thing.”

“There were no girls around, girls were not excited by Dungeons & Dragons," Vaughn continued. "[Joe’s] wife Sofia [Vergara] seems to be OK with it, it’s an odd world where he’s strong and has muscles, she’s lovely and she’s accepting of him playing the game so it’s an exciting time."

As Vaughn revealed, the group has continued to play amid the pandemic, something that technology has helped with.

“It’s been fun during quarantine because you can play on the computer, so we’ve been doing that and we’ve been having a very nice time,” he admits.

Manganiello has been a vocal ambassador for all things Dungeons & Dragons, previously arguing that media like Stranger Things has helped destigmatize the unconventional game.

"Nowadays I'll go to studio meetings with executives and I'll walk in and we're there to talk about some project and they'll close the door and then make sure it's locked and they'll come over and say, 'So I used to play Dungeons & Dragons when I was a kid,'" Manganiello told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "'Do you think I could come over?' It's like people are coming out to me in secret, but I think it's fun because when I was a kid, if you said you played, you were opening up the door to scrutiny that maybe you did not want to invite in, that you were maybe gonna get into a fight on the playground. I definitely stood up for kids that played. I definitely stood up for myself. There were fights that I got in, arguments that I got into over it because it had this weird stigma and I'm glad to see that that's been lifted and I'm glad, I'm happy to think that I had something to do with it."

You can see Vince Vaughn in Freaky, which is currently in theaters.