Joss Ackland, Lethal Weapon and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey Villain, Dead at 95

Joss Ackland, a veteran character actors best known for roles in White Mischief and Lethal Weapon, has died. He was 95 years old. According to a statement from his family, Ackland died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones. The actor appeared in more than 130 film and television roles during his long career, and scored a BAFTA nomination in 1987 for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. American audiences likely know him best for villainous roles like Lethal Weapon 2 and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. He also appeared in the first two Mighty Ducks films as Hans, a friend and mentor to Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez).

The actor was born in 1928 in London's Ladbroke Grove area, and grew up in North London. He started his acting career on stage, performing in a number of regional theatre troupes before joining up with London's Old Vic. Ackland started his screen career in 1949, appearing in a number of minor and sometimes uncredited roles for years before becoming a recognizable actor.

"With his distinctive voice and commanding presence, Ackland brought a unique intensity and gravitas to his role," his family said in a statement (via BBC). "He will be remembered as one of Britain's most talented and beloved actors."

Ackland took advantage of that distinctive voice, performing in the 1978 adaptation of Watership Down. He would go on to be incredibly prolific in the 1980s and 1990s, notching dozens of TV and film performances, often in American productions like A Kid in King Arthur's Court, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, and 1994's Miracle on 34th Street.

On stage, he also distinguished himself, appearing alongside British legends like Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith over the years. Some of his best known roles were in Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Evita, and in Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music.

"So very sad to hear actor Joss Ackland, who created the role of Juan Perón alongside me as Eva Perón in [Webber and Rice's] original production of Evita, has died," wrote Ackland's co-star Elaine Paige on social media. "A brilliant actor and a simply wonderful person. So kind and supportive."

Ackland was awarded a CBE in 2000 for his long and respected career in acting. He had been married to his wife Rosemary for 51 years before she died in 2002.