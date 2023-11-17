Dana Carvey's Son Dex Dies From Accidental Drug Overdose

Former Saturday Night Live star Dana Carvey has taken to social media to confirm that his oldest son, Dex Carvey, has passed away. Dana and his wife Paula Zwagerman confirmed the news online following reports that their son had died. Dex Carvey, also a comedian, was 32-years-old. TMZ reported on Dex Carvey's death, revealing that law enforcement and paramedics were called to his home on Wednesday after a 911 call from his girlfriend. He was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. Though the outlet noted that no cause of death was known, Dana Carvey's statement on Dex's death revealed that it was an accidental drug overdose. Carvey's message reads:

"Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old. Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things--music, art, film making; comedy--and pursued all of them passionately. It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family; his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever. To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers."

Dex Carvey had begun to follow in his father's footsteps into comedy, not only appearing on an episode of Saturday Night LIve with his father but opening for him. When Dana filmed his Netflix comedy special Dana Carvey: Straight White Male, 60, Dex opened for him, even joking about his famous father. You can watch his set below. Dex's younger brother Thomas also opened for Dana for the special's taping.

Dex Carvey Opening Standup Act For Netflix Check out my son Dex Carvey's opening set for my Netflix Special. Posted by Dana Carvey on Thursday, December 1, 2016

Support for Dana and his family came pouring in after he confirmed the passing of Dex, including some fellow SNL Alusm. "Such devastating news. I'm beyond sorry for your loss. ❤️❤️," wrote Chris Kattan "I'm so sorry Dana. Sending so much love to you and your family. ❤️," Vanessa Bayer added. Fellow comedian Tim Dillon posted, "Very sorry for your loss Dana. He was a great kid." Our condoelnces go out to the Carvey family during this difficult time.

(Cover Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images and Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)