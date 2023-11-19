Peter Spellos, Transformers Voice Actor, Dies at 69

Peter Spellos, an actor and comedian whose film and television career spanned 50 years, died Sunday at age 69. Spellos voiced the English version of the Predacon called Sky-Byte in 39 episodes of the 2000 anime series Transformers: Robots in Disguise and had a recurring role as Gus, a production assistant on American Bandstand, on the 1960s-set NBC drama American Dreams. A cause of death was not disclosed. Spellos' friend and collaborator, filmmaker and actor Fred Olen, reported Spellos' death in a post on Facebook.

"It is with tremendous sadness that I must report the passing of my dear friend, Peter Spellos at 2:30am this morning," Olen wrote in the post, adding Spellos "had more loving friends than there are stars in the sky. A gentler giant never existed. A talented actor, teacher and wise old owl. He always made me laugh. I cannot even recall how many movies we made together, but they would probably fill a book… maybe some day they will. Goodbye, pal."

Spellos and Olen collaborated on dozens of low-budget and straight-to-video titles like Vampirella, Munchie, Dinosaur Island, Masseuse, Hard to Die, and Bikini Drive In. Spellos' additional credits include roles in the films Men in Black II and Yes Man, and appearances on the TV series NYPD Blue, ER, Without a Trace, The Wonder Years, Married... With Children, and Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place. As a voice actor, Spellos has dozens of credits, including the anime series Naruto, Bleach, Digimon: Digital Monsters, Street Fighter II: V, and Mobile Suit Gundam, and the anime movies Ghost in the Shell and Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie.

Spellos also served as the founder and creative director of The Usual Suspects Improvisation Company and taught improvisation and performer skills at Long Island University, the Stella Adler Academy of Acting in Los Angeles, and as an acting and directing coach at The Artists' Gym, according to his website. Most recently, Spellos had a 26-year tenure as an acting coach and career consultant in New York and Los Angeles. In 2008, Spellos served as artistic director and founded the New Mercury Theatre Company to "[give] voice to local actors and writers while giving back to our community with our hearts and talents." As both a stage director and performer, Spellos' theatrical credits include Man With No Shadow, Mother May I, Chocolate, Controlling Interest, 2b (or not 2B), and The Blonde and Other Slight Distractions.