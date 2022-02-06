Keebler Introduces New Make-A-Wish Celebration Cake Cookies and More

Fans of Keebler products already know that the brand’s cookies and treats taste good, but now the brand is doing a little good as well. Keebler has teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to launch an all-new cookie, the new Fudge Stripes Make-A-Wish Celebration Cake Cookies to bring hope and joy to Wish Kids across the country. The partnership marks the third year Keebler has teamed up with Make-A-Wish to support the foundation in granting more wishes to children with critical illnesses.

The new Fudge Stripes Make-A-Wish Celebration Cake Cookies feature a star-shaped center and blue fudge striping to match up to the colors of the Make-A-Wish foundation. For every package of the limited-edition cookies purchased, Keebler will donate $0.25 up to the $250,000 donation goal. The cookies have a suggested retail of $3.99 for a 9.7 oz pack.

In addition to the limited-edition Fudge Stripes Make-A-Wish Celebration Cake Cookies, Keebler is also launching three new cookies, including two Chips Deluxe varieties and an update on the beloved Sandies. The new Chips Deluxe Double Chocolate M&Ms variety features chocolate-based cookies baked with milk chocolate M&Ms for a double chocolate twist. They come in 9.75 oz packages with a suggested retail of $3.99.

The new Chips Deluxe Dipped Duos Chocolate Fudge cookies are also a treat for the chocolate lover. A spin on the classic chocolate chip cookie, these offer up even more delicious fudge as these Chips Deluxe cookies are dipped into classic Keebler Fudge. They are available in 9.4 oz packages with a suggested retail of $3.99.

If chocolate isn’t your thing, Keebler is also offering a twist on the classic Sandies with the new Sandies Cranberry & Almond cookie. They’re described as being the perfect complement to a cup off coffee with their wholesome cranberries and crunchy almonds. They come in 9.9 oz packages with a suggested retail of $3.99.

These new cookies are just the latest from Keebler. In January, the brand expanded their Fudge Stripes line with the new Keebler Fudge Stripes Dip’mmms, combining bite-size versions of the iconic cookie with a marshmallow dipping frosting in a convenient, single-serve portable tray. Those are also available nationwide now.

Will you be checking out the new Fudge Stripes Make-A-Wish Celebration Cake Cookies or you more interested in the new Sandies Cranberry & Almond? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!