Kevin Smith Teases Fun Surprise For 2021

Kevin Smith has a whole lot of projects in the works. From expanding the Mooby's pop-ups to working on a Mallrats sequel and recording his many podcasts, the director is a busy man... even in quarantine! Well, based on Smith's recent tweet, it doesn't look like he's slowing down any time soon. In a new video, he's teasing something big coming in 2021 and fans have some guesses as to what it could be.

"The year 2020 hasn’t been funny. So in 2021, we’re gonna make fun," Smith wrote on Twitter. The accompanying video shows him walking into what appears to be an empty storefront and exclaiming, "I think this is the place." You can watch the video in the tweet below:

The year 2020

hasn’t been funny.

So in 2021,

we’re gonna make fun! pic.twitter.com/QjSKoUUCLt — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 2, 2020

People in the comments are guessing everything from a new Secret Stash comic book shop to a filming location. Whether it's the setting for a movie or a new business venture, we can't wait to see what Smith has up his sleeve next.

ComicBook.com recently interviewed Smith at his latest Mooby's pop-up in Red Bank, New Jersey and he shared that he's hoping to start filming Twilight of the Mallrats in 2021.

"2021 is what we're hoping for," Smith revealed. "And we've been engaged deeply with the good folks at Universal a week-and-a-half ago. It took another very positive step forward. So I mean, it feels like it's going to happen. Now the big question is, how does it happen?"

"Luckily, because I was home and doing the new draft of Twilight of the Mallrats while quarantine was going on, COVID is just a factor woven into the story. And I remember when I started doing that, some cats were like, 'Man, this is going to be over. You can't put that in a movie.' I'm like, 'This is never going to be over. This is going to be around for a minute. So trust me, I think we could weave it into the pop culture.'"

"Absolutely," he said of the pandemic playing a role in the film. "It can't not, and especially because we were telling a story about the death of the mall anyway. And this may be the final death knell for mass shopping. So yeah, it's in there. So the quarantine probably made the movie a little less expensive as well. Because the earlier draft was big crowd scenes. And now it's no crowd scenes... 12 people will do."

