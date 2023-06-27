KFC Drops New Chicken Sandwich (and It Could Win You a Trip to Aruba)

KFC's latest sandwich release could score you a big vacation getaway. Tuesday, officials with Kentucky Fried Chicken unveiled the Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich, the chain's new take on its base chicken sandwich. Using that fried chicken patty as its foundational building block, the Ultimate BBQ sammie take adds hickory smoked bacon, Honey BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions, cheese, and pickles.

The sandwich is set to be available at participating locations for a limited time, with the vacation giveaway lasting from July 3rd to August 13th. To enter, order one of the new Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich either on KFC.com or the KFC app. You'll then receive a confirmation e-mail with a link to enter in the sweepstakes for a vacation to Aruba. In addition to winning a flight, a four-day, three-night stay is also included with a sunset dinner cruise, horseback beach ride, and more.

"With the best tastes of summer and our finger lickin' good fried chicken between two buttery brioche buns, the Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich is an invitation to savor every last joyful 'bite' of summer. It's a BBQ in every bite!" KFC chief marketer Nick Chavez said in a press release announcing the deal.

KFC partnered with the travel app Going for the Aruba giveaway. In addition to the vacation grand prize, Going will also be giving out 500 one-year membership to its app.

"Interest in travel to Aruba is up 50% compared to last year making it one of the hottest summer destinations right now," added Going founder Scott Keyes. "We're thrilled to partner with KFC to give travelers a chance to win the Ultimate Summer Getaway Giveaway and welcome new members with the best travel deals to give them an extended taste of summer."

To complement the new Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich, KFC is also releasing a new Blackberry Lemonade for the summer, which features a "perfect combination of tart and fruit flavors." Both the lemonade and sandwich are limited-time items.