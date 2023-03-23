KFC Officially Unveils Its First-Ever Chicken Nuggets

For the first time ever, KFC is adding chicken nuggets to its menu. Earlier this month, it was teased the items could be replacing the chain's long-standing popcorn chicken. Thursday, KFC officials confirmed the whispers, revealing the new Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets will become a permanent fixture of menus nationwide. Though some stores may already be carrying the chicken bites, the on-sale date is Monday, March 27th.

"As the original fried chicken experts, we're introducing a chicken nugget made the way only KFC can – hand-breaded with our distinctive Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices," KFC CMO Nick Chavez said of the release. "Simply put, you've never had chicken nuggets like these – they're the chicken nugget America deserves, and worth the wait. Now that's Finger Lickin' Good!"

KFC Nuggets were first tested last year, allowing the chain to evaluate their success in test markets. They'll be available in the KFC Original Recipe breading and be purchased in five, eight, 12, or 36 packs. Combo options are also available.

How long is the Double Down available at KFC?

It's been a big month for the chicken chain, which brought back the Double Down a few weeks ago, the first time in nearly a decade the sandwich has appeared at the restaurant.

"The Double Down is one of the most buzzworthy fast food menu items ever," Chavez said in the announcement release. "After nearly a decade of people begging for its return, we're embracing the chaos, bringing back our most iconic sandwich ever for just four weeks."

"We realize leaving the buns behind isn't for everyone, so our newest Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich was designed for those who are looking for the craveable taste of bacon and cheese added to the chicken sandwich perfected by the fried chicken experts," he added.