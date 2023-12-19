Wendy's Is Making Saucy Nuggets (But There's a Catch)

Wendy's might be trying to upend the chicken nugget game. Social media posts have recently pointed at the chain's testing of saucy nuggets, available in four flavors you typically find on chicken wings. According to some ace detectives on Reddit, the chicken nugget testing is now underway at select Ohio locations, and sauces for the chicken nuggets include Buffalo, Ghost Pepper, Honey BBQ, and Garlic Parm.

A post by food influencer @snackolator suggests the saucy nuggets are available in the Columbus, Ohio market and it's unclear if Wendy's intends to test in more markets or have a wider release at any point.

The saucy nuggets are the second high-profile test the restaurant has launched in as many weeks, with other markets testing Wendy's version of chicken and waffles.

What else is new at Wendy's?

Earlier this month, the chain announced the return of its Peppermint Frosty, a new holiday staple for the restaurant. This is the second year the Peppermint Frosty is heading back to stores, having been first introduced during last year's holiday season.

"The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy's Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years," John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for the Wendy's Company, said at the time. "It's the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint – every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit."

"Folks enjoyed the strawberry Frosty enough that we knew it was important to get after another flavor and one that would tie well with the holidays," Wendy's chief marketer Carl Loredo explained. "Peppermint is amazing, and it's a great way to ring in the holiday season."

He added, "It's an accelerated path, but it's something we've been working on for a few years. [Peppermint] was a flavor that we knew consumers liked — ultimately, the commercialization piece [was an aspect] we needed to finalize quickly, but it's been something we had our minds."

