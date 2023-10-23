KFC Brings Back Its Own Snack Wraps (but With Mac and Cheese)

KFC is bringing its wraps back for another go-around but this time, the treats will have a little upgrade. Though the KFC Wraps have always included a breaded chicken tender and veggies in an homage to McDonald’s Snack Wraps of yore. This time around, however, the chicken chain is introducing a version stuffed full of macaroni and cheese. Monday, KFC officially unveiled the KFC Mac & Cheese Wrap, a version of the meal that includes a chicken tender, mac and cheese, and extra cheese melted on top.

“Since we introduced KFC Wraps earlier this year, others have followed with their versions – but why go to a burger chain for a fried chicken wrap, when you can get a craveable wrap with KFC’s world-famous fried chicken?” KFC chief marketer Nick Chavez offered in a press release.. “Our KFC Wrap lineup offers more variety with three finger lickin’ good flavors, at the same incredible value of 2 for $5. Mark your calendars for November 12th!”

As with previous years, the KFC Wraps are a limited-time item as supplies last. This year, three varieties will be available—the Mac & Cheese Wrap, the Classic Chicken Wrap, and the Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap. More information on all three kinds is below:

The NEW Mac & Cheese Wrap , featuring an Extra Crispy™ fried chicken tender topped with KFC’s rich and gooey cheddar mac & cheese and finished with a sprinkle of three-cheese blend.

, featuring an Extra Crispy™ fried chicken tender topped with KFC’s rich and gooey cheddar mac & cheese and finished with a sprinkle of three-cheese blend. The Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap , which covers an Extra Crispy™ tender in a flavorful mix of KFC coleslaw, spicy sauce and crunchy pickles.

, which covers an Extra Crispy™ tender in a flavorful mix of KFC coleslaw, spicy sauce and crunchy pickles. The Classic Chicken Wrap, a hand-breaded Extra Crispy™ tender, crunchy pickles, and creamy mayo, wrapped up in a warm tortilla.

Though its not a part of the chain’s Chicken Wrap line, KFC is also introducing the Colonel’s Homestyle Brownie, a fudge-filled brownie that feeds multiple people. That will also be available beginning November 12th.