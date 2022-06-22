Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Is Getting a New Name

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is no more — in its current iteration, at least. Wednesday, Kraft announced it's dropping the "roni" from its name and henceforth, its flagship product will now simply be known as Kraft Mac & Cheese. In addition to the new name, Kraft is rolling out new logos and branding for the change, including a redesign of the pasta's classic blue box.

"We know that people aren't turning to comfort food as a guilty pleasure, they are positively embracing comfort, saying yes to feeling good, saying yes to caring for themselves," Kraft Mac & Cheese brand manager Victoria Lee offered in a press release. "There is a familiar, craveable, positive comfort to Kraft Mac & Cheese that makes it so special and iconic to millions of people across the world and our new look is a reflection of what our brand means to our consumers."

It looks like the changes are being made across the entire Kraft Mac & Cheese line, with other flavors getting box updates as well. It's a more uniform look all around, with Kraft Spirals getting a teal accent while Kraft Thick & Creamy has orange on its box. The original Kraft Mac & Cheese has the same yellow accent as the brand's iconic macaroni smile logo.

The company says it's rolling out the changes immediately across its social media brands with changes on physical packaging expected to begin appearing in stores beginning in August.

"The change from 'macaroni and cheese' to 'mac & cheese', is meant to reflect the way fans organically talk about the brand," Kraft says in its press release. "The iconic blue box now features just a single-color hue of blue and amplifies the brand's most recognizable asset — the noodle smile, now even more delicious and dripping with creamy, cheesy goodness."