Kraft Mayo Teams Up With Juice Couture For New "Smooth" Collab

As pop culture trends go, nostalgia is continuing to have its moment. Nearly every aspect of things, be it entertainment, fashion, and even food, has been looking to the relatively recent past for inspiration sometimes in the return of beloved franchises and offerings, and sometimes in all-new creations that have a decidedly retro feel. Now, Kraft Real Mayo is getting in on the nostalgia fun as well. On Tuesday, the brand announced their partnership with Juicy Couture for "The Smooth Lover's" collection, a new collaboration that sees Kraft Real Mayo-inspired updates to classic Juice Couture designs.

The new, limited-edition collection features a deep blue, plush velour tracksuit with the iconic "Juicy" design replaced with "Smooth", as well as a white velour tube tope that features "Mayo Couture". Both piece is blinged out with embellishments. The Juicy Couture iconic velour tracksuit was a luxury staple of the 2000s.

"Kraft Real Mayo and Juicy Couture are both synonymous with being champions of those who revel in their individuality and are unafraid to stand up for what they love, making this partnership a match made in velvety heaven," said Frances Sabatier, Brand Manager, KRAFT Real Mayo, at the Kraft Heinz Company. "The Smooth Lover's" Collection is a celebration of what we love most about our fans, and we're thrilled to offer them the first-ever mayo-infused couture to rotate into their wardrobe and express their individuality."

"Velvety smooth DNA is something that is important to Juicy Couture and KRAFT Real Mayo, making this partnership an unexpected yet natural fit," said Bailey Schaefer, Senior Manager, Brand Partnerships at Authentic Brands Group (ABG), owner of the Juicy Couture brand. "We're thrilled to partner with KRAFT Real Mayo on this incredibly fun collaboration that takes Juicy Couture to next level deliciousness."

To get your hands on "The Smooth Lover's" collection, fans will need to head to mayocouture.com. The collection is available in sizes ranging from XS to XL and costs $150. For those who are unable to score the collection during the pre-order, there will be another chance on Friday, November 4th with the release of more inventory.

What do you think about Kraft Real Mayo's collab with Juice Couture? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.