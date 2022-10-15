Coffee Mate Goes Nostalgic With New Toasted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts Flavor

Nostalgia is always a big deal, and right now it's '90s nostalgia that's having a big moment across pretty much every category imaginable and now, Coffee mate is getting in on the throwback trend with their newest flavor collaboration. Coffee mate recently announced that, in January, the brand is introducing a new limited-edition flavor, Toasted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts Creamer, inviting the flavors of everyone's favorite '90s breakfast treat back to the table, this time to go in your coffee.

The new flavor is described as being made with a "crazy good" combo of brown sugar and cinnamon flavors, as one might expect from a creamer flavor inspired by Toasted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts. The flavor is said to offer consumers notes of the frosting, the filling, and the warm toasted pastry. But this isn't the only limited-edition flavor Coffee mate is introducing early next year. a new, Zero Sugar Twix Flavored Creamer is also coming, offering coffee fans the taste of the beloved candy in their cup, just without the sugar.

"Coffee mate fans are always looking for fun, new flavors and we feel that each of these limited-edition collaborations ultimately meets that mark," Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestle Senior Director of Brand Marketing and Leader of the Creamer Business Unit said in a statement. "Pop-Tarts and Twix are both iconic brands in their own right, so we're excited to bring each of these flavors to the creamer aisle. Plus, with consumers' ever-growing interest in zero sugar options, we hope introducing Twix to our portfolio of sugar offerings is an added bonus for fans!"

This is just the latest new flavor coming from Coffee mate. last month it was announced that Coffee mate had teamed up with Kahlúa coffee liqueur for the non-alcoholic Coffee mate Kahlúa & Crème Flavored Creamer. That flavor is inspired by the iconic coffee liqueur and features notes of sweet cream, dark rum, and rich, roasted coffee.

When will Coffee mate Toasted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop- Tarts Creamer and Zero Sugar Twix Flavored Creamer be available?

Both of the new flavors from Coffee mate will roll out to stores in January 2023 with a suggested retail of $4.39 for a 32-ounce bottle.

Will you be trying the new, nostalgic, Coffee mate flavor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!