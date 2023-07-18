Krispy Kreme Teams Up With M&Ms for the First Time Ever

Krispy Kreme is teaming up with M&M’s candy for the first time ever, giving doughnut and candy fans what might just be the best of both worlds. On Monday, Krispy Kreme debuted their new M&M’s collection featuring four new doughnuts — including one that is literally stuffed with M&M’s. The new limited time collection is available now.

Featured in the new collection are the Chocolate Candy Surprise Doughnut Filled with M&M’s, the Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M’s, the Peanut Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut Topped with M&M’s, and Mini Chocolate Doughnut Topped with M&M’s. You can check out their official descriptions below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Chocolate Candy Surprise Doughnut Filled with M&M’S: A one-of-a-kind doughnut inspired by classic red M&M’S, packed with M&M’S MINIS Milk Chocolate Candies, hand-dipped in red icing and topped with a white iconic “M” candy piece.

• Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M’S: An Original Glazed® doughnut hand ‑dipped in classic chocolate icing, then covered with M&M’S MINIS Milk Chocolate Candies and crispy rainbow dots.

• Peanut Butter Kreme™ Filled Doughnut Topped with M&M’S: A doughnut filled to the brim with decadent Peanut Butter Kreme™ Filling, dipped in peanut butter icing, generously garnished with chopped M&M’S Peanut Chocolate Candies and rainbow dots, and finished with classic chocolate drizzle.

• Mini Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M’S: A Mini Original Glazed® doughnut hand-dipped in classic chocolate icing, then covered with M&M’S MINIS Milk Chocolate Candies and crispy rainbow dots.

The new collection are available in shop as well as for pickup or deliver using the Krispy Kreme app and website. A specialty dozen that contains four Chocolate Iced Doughnuts Topped with M&M’s, four Peanut Butter Kreme Filled Doughnuts Topped with M&M’s and Four Original Glazed doughnuts are available. The regular-sized doughnuts also come individually or as a specialty three pack while the Mini Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M’s comes available in an assorted box of 16. Doughnut fans can also get s packs featuring the Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M’S delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. Find the 6-pack doughnut assortment at many local Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Brothers, Wakefern and more.

“America’s most loved doughnuts and favorite chocolate candy are together at last, and you’re going to love ‘M,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme Recently Teamed Up With Oreo and Chips Ahoy

This is Krispy Kreme’s latest collaboration. Earlier this year, the brand teamed up with Chips Ahoy and Oreo for the Cookie Blast Collection as well. That collection was a limited-time offering that saw some of consumers favorite cookies get the doughnut treatment with both a returning fan favorite flavor and three new doughnut offerings — including one that was a crazy combination of both Chips Ahoy and Oreo cookies.

“Imagine your favorite doughnut with two Chips Ahoy cookies inside it. We made that a reality. Our new Cookie Blast collection in partnership with Chips Ahoy and Oreo will blow away cookie and doughnut lovers,” Skena said at the time.

Will you be trying the newest Krispy Kreme doughnuts? Let us know in the comments!