Krispy Kreme Debuts Festive New Freedom Flag Doughnut

With June rapidly coming to a close, July and the July 4th holiday is right around the corner and to celebrate, Krispy Kreme is giving patriotic themes a sweet twist. On Wednesday, Krispy Kreme launched the new Stars and Stripes Dozen for a limited time, featuring three all new doughnuts, including the red, white, and blue Freedom Flag Doughnut.

Available now, the new Stars and Stripes Dozen includes the Red Velvet Sparkler Doughnut, the Freedom Flag Doughnut, and the All-American Apple Pie Doughnut. The doughnuts are available to purchase both individually and by the dozen in a custom, Fourth of July themed box. Doughnut fans can also find a special limited time Krispy Kreme 6 pack featuring the Red Velvet Sparkler Doughnut, Freedom Flag Doughnut, and Chocolate Iced with Fourth of July Sprinkles Doughnut delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. You can check out the descriptions below.

• NEW Red Velvet Sparkler Doughnut – a Red Velvet Cake doughnut topped with cream cheese icing and a stars and pearls sprinkle blend.

• NEW Freedom Flag Doughnut – an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in red icing and decorated like an American flag with a blue and white sprinkle blend, and white icing stripes.

• NEW All-American Apple Pie Doughnut – an unglazed shell filled with Apple Cinnamon filling, dipped in caramel icing and a graham cracker crumb, finished with a drizzle of white icing.

And to sweeten the deal, guests who wear red, white, and blue to participating Krispy Kreme shops in the US on July 4th will get a free Original Glazed doughnut.

"Family, friends, food, fireworks … the Fourth of July is so much fun, and our new Stars and Stripes doughnuts will let sweetness ring at any gathering – from backyard barbeques to lined sidewalks at neighborhood and community parades across the land," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme Recently Teamed Up With Oreo and Chips Ahoy

This is just the latest special doughnut collection from Krispy Kreme. Earlier this year, the brand teamed up with Chips Ahoy and Oreo for the Cookie Blast Collection as well. That collection was a limited-time offering that saw some of consumers favorite cookies get the doughnut treatment with both a returning fan favorite flavor and three new doughnut offerings — including one that was a crazy combination of both Chips Ahoy and Oreo cookies.

"Imagine your favorite doughnut with two Chips Ahoy cookies inside it. We made that a reality. Our new Cookie Blast collection in partnership with Chips Ahoy and Oreo will blow away cookie and doughnut lovers," Skena said at the time.

Will you be checking out Krispy Kreme's latest collection? Let us know in the comment section!