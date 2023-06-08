Krispy Kreme Is Looking For a "Chief Doughnut Dreamer"

Do you love doughnuts? We're talking not just like doughnuts but truly have a passion for them so much that you even dream up your own ideas for new flavors and doughnut creations? If so, Krispy Kreme may have a job for you. On Wednesday, Krispy Kreme announced that they are expanding their "C-Sweet" and accepting applications for the new role of "Chief Doughnut Dreamer". According to the brand, starting today through June 18th, any doughnut fan can apply (via social media) to be the first ever Chief Doughnut Dreamer and, as part of their Innovation Team at the company's headquarters help develop their future Fan Fav doughnut — and get a free year of doughnuts, too.

"Our fans know Krispy Kreme loves making new, delicious doughnut creations, often through unexpected brand collaborations, but this might be our greatest collab yet," Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme said in a statement. "Our fans are constantly sharing ideas for new flavors, so we're expanding our 'C-Sweet' by naming one of them our Chief Doughnut Dreamer! We hope they'll come create Krispy Kreme's next Fan Fav with unprecedented access to our Innovation Kitchen to make their doughnut dreams real."

For doughnut lovers wanting to apply, they should share a video on Instagram or Twitter that demonstrates that they have what it takes to be the Chief Doughnut Dreamer and be sure to use "#ChiefDoughnutDreamer" and "#Contest". Qualifications Krispy Kreme is looking for includes passion for Krispy Kreme, doughnut dream creativity, and quality of application. You can check out the full rules here.

What Are Krispy Kreme Fan Favs?

Krispy Kreme's Fan Favs are pretty much what the name implies: they're fan favorite limited-time doughnuts that the brand has rolled out over the years. Recently, Krispy Kreme launched their first-ever collection of Fan Favs, featuring four returning fan favorite doughnuts to the menu. That collection includes the Banana Pudding Doughnut, the Chocolate Kreme Pie Doughnut, the Key Lime Pie Doughnut, and the Strawberries & Kreme Doughnut. It's available in-store and for pickup or delivery and six packs featuring the collection are available at select grocery stores.

Krispy Kreme Recently Teamed Up With Oreo and Chips Ahoy

The Fan Favs collection is just the latest special doughnut collection from Krispy Kreme. Earlier this year, the brand teamed up with Chips Ahoy and Oreo for the Cookie Blast Collection as well. That collection was a limited-time offering that saw some of consumers favorite cookies get the doughnut treatment with both a returning fan favorite flavor and three new doughnut offerings — including one that was a crazy combination of both Chips Ahoy and Oreo cookies.

"Imagine your favorite doughnut with two Chips Ahoy cookies inside it. We made that a reality. Our new Cookie Blast collection in partnership with Chips Ahoy and Oreo will blow away cookie and doughnut lovers," Skena said at the time.

Will you be applying to be Krispy Kreme's Chief Doughnut Dreamer? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!