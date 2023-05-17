Krispy Kreme Launches New Fan Favs Collection

Krispy Kreme is bringing back fan favorites. On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme announced the "Fan Favs" collection, returning four fan-favorite doughnuts to the menu in a first ever collection of its kind. Starting May 16th for a limited time, doughnut fans can indulge in some of the most popular and top selling flavors from limited time collections from the past five years. Included in the collection are the Banana Pudding Doughnut, the Chocolate Kreme Pie Doughnut, the Key Lime Pie Doughnut, and the Strawberries & Kreme Doughnut. You can check out descriptions of the doughnuts below.

• Banana Pudding Doughnut: a doughnut filled with Banana Pudding Kreme™ filling, hand-dipped in yellow icing, and decorated with white Kreme™ and vanilla wafer cookies.

• Chocolate Kreme™ Pie Doughnut: a doughnut filled with Chocolate Custard Kreme™ filling, hand-dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with a Kreme™ dollop and mini chocolate chip pieces.

• Key Lime Pie Doughnut: a doughnut filled with Key Lime Kreme™ filling, hand-dipped in lime green icing and topped with graham cracker crumb pieces.

• Strawberries & Kreme™ Doughnut: a doughnut filled with Strawberry & Kreme™ filling, hand-dipped in strawberry icing and decorated with swirls of white icing.

"Our fans know what they want, so we thought, 'let's give them what they want'," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. "We're excited to treat our fans with this limited-time re-release … these four doughnuts are definitely back by popular demand."

This is just the latest collection from Krispy Kreme. Most recently, they announced their limited time Cookie Blast Collection which featured a partnership with Chips Ahoy and Oreo. That collection was available through May 7th.

The Fan Favs collection is available both in store and for pickup or delivery on Krispy Kreme's app and website. Six packs featuring the Fan Favs will also be delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores and fans can go to Krispy Kreme's website to locate a Krispy Kreme shop or participating grocery store near them.

