Krispy Kreme Debuts New Thanksgiving Pie Mini Doughnuts

With Halloween over, Thanksgiving is just over two weeks away and while we are all reluctantly letting go of our pumpkin spice lattes, the change in holiday season means that another great time of year is upon us: pie season. That's right, it's pie time and now even Krispy Kreme is getting in on the action, launching their all-new mini pie doughnuts just in time for the season of gratitude. On Monday, Krispy Kreme announced the arrival of four, pie inspired mini-doughnut varieties that are perfect for a small snack or to share with friends, family, and coworkers. The lineup includes the mini Pecan Pie Doughnut, the mini Pumpkin Pie Doughnut, the mini Lemon Kreme Pie Doughnut, and the mini Dutch Apple Pie Doughnut.

"We show our thanks in many ways and there's no better environment to share gratitude than by coming together over food, including sharing something sweet," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. "In the tradition of favorite Thanksgiving desserts, our new mini pie doughnuts are the perfect bite-sized way to show your gratitude."

You can check out the descriptions of each of the mini pie doughnuts below. The mini pie doughnuts are available starting Monday, November 7th and are available in 16-count boxes for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S. Additionally, on November 18th and 19th, those who purchase a 16-count of the mini-pie doughnuts can add an Original Glazed dozen for just $1 to share even more joy.

• mini Pecan Pie Doughnut: a mini Original Glazed® doughnut topped with a gooey butter tart filling, chopped pecans and snickerdoodle cookie pieces.

• mini Pumpkin Pie Doughnut: a mini doughnut with pumpkin pie filling, dipped in pumpkin pie spiced icing, and topped with snickerdoodle cookie pieces and a dollop of KREME™.

• mini Lemon Kreme™ Pie Doughnut: a mini doughnut with lemon filling, dipped in icing, and topped with a dollop of KREME™ and a dusting of powdered sugar.

• mini Dutch Apple Pie Doughnut: a mini doughnut with apple filling, dipped in caramel-flavored icing, and topped with cinnamon, snickerdoodle cookie pieces and a drizzle of caramel-flavored icing.

Krispy Kreme's mini pie doughnuts aren't the only mini pies in the holiday game this year, either. Blue Moon Brewing Company also announced on Monday their own holiday mini pie collection, Blue Moon Pints. The brand has collaborated with mini baked goods queen Melissa Ben-Ishay for a line of miniature pies created to pair perfectly with three of Blue Moon's beers, just in time for Thanksgiving. You can read more about that here.

Will you be checking out Krispy Kreme's mini pie doughnut collection? What is your favorite holiday pie? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.