Krispy Kreme Debuts New Santa's Bake Shop Doughnuts

The holiday season is here and for doughnut fans, that means it's time for holiday sweet treats as well. On Monday, Krispy Kreme announced their new Santa's Bake Shop holiday collection of doughnuts. The new collection, which features three new doughnuts inspired by Santa Clause, will go on sale Friday, November 25th. The collection features five doughnuts overall, including the fan-favorite Santa Belly Doughnut. Krispy Kreme also announced that they will have a new Sugar Cookie Latte and Peppermint Mocha Latte this year as well.

"We're bringing the fun, flavors and joy of the Christmas season to life by turning Krispy Kreme shops into Santa's Bake Shop," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. "We hope our fans pick up these delicious, fresh treats to share with family and friends at holiday gatherings."

The Santa's Bake Shop collection includes the new Sugar Cookie Doughnut, the new Gingerbread Cookie Crumb Doughnut, the new Red Velvet Cake Doughnut, the Santa Belly Doughnut, and the Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles Doughnut. You can check out the descriptions below.

▪ New Sugar Cookie Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut iced with sugar cookie icing and topped with a sugar cookie sprinkle blend.

▪ New Gingerbread Cookie Crumb Doughnut: A doughnut filled with gingerbread cream cheese, dipped in white icing, topped with gingerbread cookie crumbs and holiday sprinkle blend, then and drizzled with gingerbread icing.

▪ New Red Velvet Cake Doughnut: A glazed red velvet cake doughnut topped with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbles.

▪ Santa Belly Doughnut: A fan-favorite, filled with Kreme, dipped in red icing and decorated like the Big Guy with icing and a belt buckle sugar piece.

▪ Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a holiday sprinkle blend.

The new collection goes on sale starting Friday, November 25th and can be purchased in a limited-edition Christmas-themed box or individually. Also available — through Thanksgiving — are the new Thanksgiving Pie Mini Doughnuts, a lineup of four pie-inspired mini doughnut varieties. You can read more about those here.

Will you be checking out the new holiday doughnuts from Krispy Kreme? Let us know in the comments!