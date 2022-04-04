Krispy Kreme Unveils New Spring Filled Doughnuts

It’s technically been spring for a few weeks, and Krispy Kreme is already rolling out its first springtime collection of the year. Monday, the doughnut chain announced that it’s rolling out its first-ever mini “egg” doughnuts, featuring classic spring and Easter-inspired designs.

In total, the selection includes three new offerings and the return of the chain’s iconic mini chick doughnut. The spring doughnuts are available throughout the next few weeks beginning immediately.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Spring in full bloom is the inspiration for our delicious new Spring mini eggs, each one filled with a fun and flavorful little bite of the new season,” Krispy Kreme chief marketer Dave Skena offered in a press release. “These minis will add a basketful of joy to any spring celebration or activity.”

Full details of the pastries can be found below.

Mini Chocolate Egg Doughnut : A mini unglazed shell filled with chocolate Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing and drizzled with light sky-blue and yellow icing stripes.

: A mini unglazed shell filled with chocolate Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing and drizzled with light sky-blue and yellow icing stripes. Mini Cake Batter Egg Doughnut : A mini unglazed shell filled with cake batter Kreme™, drizzled with three light sky-blue stripes and dipped in mini pastel nonpareils sprinkles.

: A mini unglazed shell filled with cake batter Kreme™, drizzled with three light sky-blue stripes and dipped in mini pastel nonpareils sprinkles. Mini Strawberries & Kreme™ Egg Doughnut : A mini unglazed shell filled with white Kreme™, dipped in strawberry icing and sprinkled with pastel sequins.

: A mini unglazed shell filled with white Kreme™, dipped in strawberry icing and sprinkled with pastel sequins. Mini Chick Doughnut: A mini unglazed shell filled with white Kreme™, dipped in yellow icing, then half dipped in white sanding sugar and decorated like a chick with yellow, orange and chocolate icing.

In addition to the spring doughnuts, Krispy Kreme is hoping Monday night’s NCAA men’s national basketball championship is a blow out. If the winning team wins by more than 12 points, the chain will give away one dozen free doughnuts to anyone who visits a location on Tuesday, April 5th.