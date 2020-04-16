Tiramisu Oreos Are Finally Here

With everyone staying home and social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, having a good snack has become an important self-care measure for many during quarantine and now. one snack that cookie fans have been waiting for is finally hitting store shelves. Oreo‘s long-awaited Tiramisu Oreos have finally begun popping up on store shelves after having first been announced back in December 2019. That means it’s been four long months, but now one of the most-buzzed about Oreo flavors has arrived.

According to Delish, fans have started finding the limited-edition flavor on store shelves at both Target and Walmart stores, though they suggested at this point it may still be worthwhile to check store sites to see if your local store has them in stock yet. After all, people are being advised to go out only for essentials so making the most out of your grocery trip is probably a good idea.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Tiramisu Oreo features Oreo’s classic chocolate cookie with two types of creme filling intended to give the cookie its tiramisu flavor. A popular Italian desert, tiramisu is a coffee flavored treat made from ladyfingers dipped in coffee, then layered with a mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese flavored with cocoa. It’s not clear what two specific creme flavors make up the flavor profile of the Tiramisu Oreo, though vanilla and a coffee flavor creme are likely guesses.

If these Tiramisu Oreos sound like the perfect cookie for you, you’ll want to get them sooner rather than later. Per the package this flavor, like many fan-favorite Oreo flavors, are limited edition.

What do you think? Are you excited about Tiramisu Oreos and plan to give them a try? Have you already tried them? What is your favorite Oreo cookie? Let us know your thoughts about this and all things snacks and food in the comments below.