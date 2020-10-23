OREO Built Vault to Protect Cookies in Case Asteroid Hits Earth Before Election Day

✖

At some point prior to the election next month, there's a legitimate possibility a refrigerator-sized asteroid could slam into the planet. Though it's not large enough to cause catastrophic, world-ending damage, it did get folks to start thinking — what about when the end really does come? Luckily for those who manage to serve the inevitable apocalypse, they'll at least have some OREOs to snack on should they be able to reach Norway.

In a video posted by the cookie brand on Friday, the company unveiled the post-apocalyptic vault it crafted to ensure a select batch of OREO cookies made it through the apocalypse safe and sound. In the three-minute video, the company is seen hiring an architect and crafting its own bunker based on the Global Seed Vault. Based in Norway, the vault is built to withstand extreme temperatures, chemical reactions, and the like.

"As an added precaution, the Oreo packs are wrapped in mylar, which can withstand temperatures from -80 degrees to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and is impervious to chemical reactions, moisture and air, keeping the cookies fresh and protected for years to come," the company said in a statement.

As you might expect from an announcement like this, the news has taken social media by storm as other brands hoped to get in on the post-apocalyptic survival bunker — the biggest, of which, is a familiar candy most anyone will recognize.

.@OREO Heard about your vault. Sounds fun. Can we come? — Sour Patch Kids (@SourPatchKids) October 23, 2020

It should be noted the asteroid in question is of no immediate danger to any person or pastry on Earth, according to both NASA and celebrity astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson.

Asteroid 2018VP1, a refrigerator-sized space-rock, is hurtling towards us at more than 40,000 km/hr. It may buzz-cut Earth on Nov 2, the day before the Presidential Election. It’s not big enough to cause harm. So if the World ends in 2020, it won’t be the fault of the Universe. pic.twitter.com/eiy9G9w4Ez — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) October 18, 2020

"Asteroid 2018VP1 is very small, approx. 6.5 feet, and poses no threat to Earth! It currently has a 0.41% chance of entering our planet’s atmosphere, but if it did, it would disintegrate due to its extremely small size," NASA tweeted earlier this year.

Cover photo by Richard Levine/Corbis via Getty Images