Gluten-Free Oreos Are Coming in January

Cookie fans with dietary restrictions rejoice! Oreo is releasing gluten-free cookies next year, offering a more allergy-friendly option for fans of milk's favorite cookie. The new gluten-free Oreos were announced Monday on social media with Oreo's official Twitter and Instagram accounts announcing that the gluten-free variety will be headed to store shelves in January 2021. And there's even more to be excited about: the Gluten Free Oreos will come in regular and Double Stuf versions.

Both the Oreo Gluten-Free and Oreo Double Stuf Gluten-Free cookie varieties will be permanent additions to the Oreo lineup and are expected to be around the same price point as classic Oreo cookies. As the packaging notes, the cookies are certified gluten free by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization, which per the GFCO website is a third-party certification program that focuses on ensuring consumer safety with the GFCO certification mark standing "for the independent verification of quality and integrity, and products that carry the mark represent unmatched reliability for meeting the strictest of gluten-free standards."

And these gluten-free Oreos aren't the only new varieties of the beloved cookie that fans have to look forward to in 2021. Java Chip Oreos and Chocolate-Hazelnut Oreos were announced earlier this year, though it's not clear exactly when in 2021 those varieties will be hitting shelves.

As for current Oreo offerings, it was recently announced that fans can now order custom Oreo cookies with the new OREOiD system. A first-ever option for Oreos, fans can choose a number of design elements to create a completely unique cookie. There are eight different available creme colors. Users can dip their cookies in either milk or white fudge, dip them in up to eight different colors of sprinkles, and even add a photo or text to their cookie.

If fans don't want to dip and sprinkle their cookies, they also have the option to simply stuff their special Oreos with one of the available creme colors for a simple, but sleek, custom cookie experience with endless possibility -- making them intriguing and fun options for gifts, celebrations, holidays, or just because.

"The OREOiD platform provides the opportunity to combine the playfulness of our cookie and the imagination of our fans,” says Olympia Portale, OREO Brand Manager. "We're so excited to unveil this new customized experience for our fans to engage with OREO on a whole new level, just in time for the gift-giving season!"

Are you excited for gluten-free Oreos? Let us know in the comments.