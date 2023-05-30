NASA's UFO Group Hosting Public Meeting You Can Watch Online

In what could end up as one of its most important meetings, NASA's independent UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) team will soon host a sizable meeting that's being live-streamed online for the public to see. Wednesday, May 31st, members of the team will gather for the meeting that's being broadcast on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the NASA website. NASA TV is available through both traditional cable methods and online. You can watch the livestream beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern on May 31st below.

According to NASA, Wednesday's meeting is the last time the group will host its deliberations before it publishes an official report later this summer. It's unclear just what exactly the team will discuss during the live stream, but NASA says people can expect the report to "inform NASA on what possible data could be collected in the future to shed light on the nature and origin of UAP." UAP, of course, is the new official government terms for UFOs, or unidentified flying objects.

NASA formed it's independent UAP team last year, tapping 16 researchers and scientists from around the world as a part of the team. Members of the team come from various backgrounds from former astronaut Scott Kelly to journalist Nadia Drake.

"Exploring the unknown in space and the atmosphere is at the heart of who we are at NASA," Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said in a press release announcing the team. "Understanding the data we have surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena is critical to helping us draw scientific conclusions about what is happening in our skies. Data is the language of scientists and makes the unexplainable, explainable."

"NASA has brought together some of the world's leading scientists, data and artificial intelligence practitioners, aerospace safety experts, all with a specific charge, which is to tell us how to apply the full focus of science and data to UAP," NASA deputy administrator Daniel Evans added. "The findings will be released to the public in conjunction with NASA's principles of transparency, openness, and scientific integrity."