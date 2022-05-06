Guy Fieri Announces New Food Network Series

✖

Beloved Food Network host Guy Fieri has another new series on the way. The Food Network icon has become a television staple over the years, hosting popular shows like Guy's Grocery Games and Diners, Drive-ins and Dives and consistently turning in charitable efforts to help first responders and food workers. The Mayor of Flavortown has became one of the most popular figures on TV today and he's working on bringing yet another series to screens around the country.

This week, Fieri and Food Network announced a brand new show called Guy's All-American Road Trip. The series will follow an RV caravan full of Fieri's family and friends as they take a road trip throughout the Pacific Northwest. In addition to putting together some incredible dishes, they'll also be going head-to-head in various competitions and enjoying life on the road.

Guy's All-American Road Trip will premiere on Food Network on Friday, June 3rd at 9pm ET. The series consists of four episodes, which will feature stops in Northern California, Oregon, and Washington.

"Guy takes audiences on the ultimate summer adventure on Guy's All-American Road Trip, giving them an up-close-and-personal look at his incredible family vacation. And with Guy at the wheel, audiences know they can expect a wild and fun ride filled with over-the-top camp side meals and some crazy competitions," said Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery.

"I'm stoked to hit the open road with my friends and family for an unforgettable trip where we'll experience all the flavors, people, and places that make the West Coast so special. And of course, I'm throwin' in a little bit of competition to keep them all on their toes!" said Fieri.

Back in 2021, Fieri signed an incredibly lucrative new deal with Food Network to continue producing television. The new deal reportedly saw Fieri's salary spike to $80 million over a three-year span.

Are you excited to see a new series from Guy Fieri? Let us know in the comments!