Legendary Disney Designer Rolly Crump Dead at 93

Rolly Crump, a Disney Legend known for his work on multiple films and Disneyland theme park attractions, has passed away at the age of 93. The news was broken on the Facebook page for Crump's autobiography, It's Kind of a Cute Story, revealing that he passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 12th in Carlsbad, California. Crump's contributions to Disney included designing the now-iconic rides It's a Small World, The Haunted Mansion, the Enchanted Tiki Room, and the Adventureland Bazaar. He also worked on early designs for the Magic Kingdom, as well as multiple parts of the EPCOT Center.

"A truly one-of-a-kind individual, Rolly's whimsical work has been featured all over the world," the Facebook post reads. "Whether it was his numerous contributions to the Walt Disney films & theme parks, his work for various pop culture luminaries (like Ernie Ball and Jacques Cousteau), or his own personal artwork, Rolly's incredible style was uniquely his and instantly recognizable to many. Rolly's most notable work for The Walt Disney Company has profoundly impacted the theme park industry over the years. His designs contributed to the company's most famous attractions, such as The Enchanted Tiki Room, the Haunted Mansion, it's a small world, and more. His work went well beyond Disney, too, as he went on to create iconic work for Knott's Berry Farm, Busch Gardens, the Sultan of Oman, and many more. He leaves behind a legacy that can never be matched, and the magic he crafted for countless people worldwide will never be forgotten. Rolly and his family would like to thank the fans for supporting his work over the years. His entire life was filled with one "kind of a cute story" after the next, and he will be remembered with lots of love."

Born on February 27, 1930 in Alhambra, California, Crump began to work at Walt Disney Studios in 1952 as an "inbetweener", and then became an assistant animator on Peter Pan, Lady and the Tramp, Sleeping Beauty, and One Hundred and One Dalmatians. By 1959, he joined the company that would become Walt Disney Imagineering, where he began designing Disneyland's attractions. In 1964, he designed Disney's output for the 1964 New York World's Fair, including It's a Small World, which later moved to Disneyland.

While working at Disney in the mid-1960s, he designed several psychedelic posters and logos for bands. He left Disney in the 1970s to work on a number of other projects, including some at Knott's Berry Farm and Busch Gardens. He then returned to Disney in 1992, and became an executive designer at Imagineering until he retired in 1976. He was crowned a Disney Legend in 2004.

Our thoughts are with Crump's family, friends, and fans at this time.