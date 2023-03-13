2023 Oscars: Jamie Lee Curtis Wins First Academy Award for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nearly 45 years after first stealing the screen in John Carpenter's Halloween, screen legend Jamie Lee Curtis has finally become an Oscar winner. Curtis earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, the favorite to be the big winner at this year's Oscars. She spent most of this awards season in a tight race with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett and The Banshees of Inisherin's Kerry Condon. On Sunday night, however, Curtis came out on top.

Last year's supporting actor and actress winners, Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur, presented both supporting acting categories this year. It was a sweep for Everything Everywhere All at Once, as Ke Huy Quan won his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, followed by Curtis taking home her statue.

Curtis, the daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, helped define the term "scream queen" with her iconic turn as Laurie Strode in Halloween back in 1978. She reprised the role on numerous occasions, including the the recent trilogy from David Gordon Green and Blumhouse, which Curtis also executive produced.

Everything Everywhere All at Once came into this year's Academy Awards as the single most-nominated film, and has long been considered the favorite for many of those awards. Stephanie Hsu was also up for Best Supporting Actress against Curtis, and star Michelle Yeoh is competing for the Best Actress award. The film is also nominated for major awards like Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture.

What did you think of Jamie Lee Curtis' long-awaited first Oscar win? Let us know in the comments!