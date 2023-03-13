2023 Oscars: Everything Everywhere Fans Are Freaking Out Over Hot Dog Fingers at the Academy Awards

Movie fans were expecting to see some live music performances during this year's Academy Awards, with the Best Original Song nominees getting the chance to put on a show in front of the audience before the gold is handed out. What no one saw coming, however, was beloved musician David Byrne wearing eerie hot dog fingers on stage, performing "This Is a Life" alongside Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stephanie Hsu.

"This Is a Life" was always set to be performed at the Oscars this year, but the hot dog fingers from the movie making an appearance during the performance was not something many people expected.

To say hot dog fingers are off-putting would be an understatement, and Twitter reacted accordingly. Plenty of people were surprised and a little more than weirded out by the costume choice (even though it was pulled directly from Everything Everywhere All at Once). Others, however, felt seeing the Talking Heads frontman in hot dog fingers felt very on-brand.

You can check out some of the reactions to the Oscars moment below!