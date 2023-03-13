2023 Oscars: Everything Everywhere Fans Are Freaking Out Over Hot Dog Fingers at the Academy Awards
Movie fans were expecting to see some live music performances during this year's Academy Awards, with the Best Original Song nominees getting the chance to put on a show in front of the audience before the gold is handed out. What no one saw coming, however, was beloved musician David Byrne wearing eerie hot dog fingers on stage, performing "This Is a Life" alongside Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stephanie Hsu.
"This Is a Life" was always set to be performed at the Oscars this year, but the hot dog fingers from the movie making an appearance during the performance was not something many people expected.
To say hot dog fingers are off-putting would be an understatement, and Twitter reacted accordingly. Plenty of people were surprised and a little more than weirded out by the costume choice (even though it was pulled directly from Everything Everywhere All at Once). Others, however, felt seeing the Talking Heads frontman in hot dog fingers felt very on-brand.
You can check out some of the reactions to the Oscars moment below!
It Would Be Too Soon
If I never see another hot dog finger again in my life it’ll be too soon— caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) March 13, 2023
Hot Dog Fingers Sighting
HOT DOG FINGERS SIGHTING AT THE #OSCARS pic.twitter.com/ArgNJxYNtG— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) March 13, 2023
Just Perfect
David Byrne performing this with hot dog fingers is just perfect. #Oscars— Kevin Allen (@KevoCuervo) March 13, 2023
Bless
OF COURSE Byrne brought hot dog fingers. Bless.— Abby Olcese (@abbyolcese) March 13, 2023
Same As it Ever Was
LMAO, David Byrne with the hot dog fingers from Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Same as it ever was. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xQOdLqyOMx— BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 13, 2023
Epic
OMG David Byrne with HOT DOG FINGERS!!!! EPIC!#Oscars— Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) March 13, 2023
Nobody Like David
Nobody wears out-sized things like David Byrne. Suits. Hot dog fingers. Whatever. #Oscars— Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) March 13, 2023
He Would
David Byrne would perform in hot dog fingers regardless of whether or not he was involved with a movie that featured hot dog fingers.— William Romano-Pugh (@willrop1) March 13, 2023
On Brand
Something tells me that David Byrne has actually had those hot dog fingers for 22 years and then he just wore them for this #Oscars performance and then was like Oh they have these in the movie? Would be totally on brand— David Fear (@davidlfear) March 13, 2023
Not on the Bingo Card
"Look, David Byrne has hot dog fingers!" -- not something I thought I'd say during this Oscar telecast— Sara Vilkomerson (@Vilkomerson) March 13, 2023