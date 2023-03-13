2023 Oscars: Watch Hugh Grant in the "Most Awkward" Red Carpet Interview at the Academy Awards
And the Oscar for the most awkward Oscars red carpet interview goes to... Hugh Grant. The Notting Hill and Love Actually actor participated in what Twitter is calling "the most awkward piece of television in 2023." In the viral video from the 95th Oscars red carpet, which you can watch below, Oscars pre-show host Ashley Graham introduces the two-time Emmy-nominated actor as "Oscar veteran" before asking Grant about being back at the Oscars. The Operation Fortune: Ruse du guerre actor attended Sunday's ceremony as a presenter, but appeared to be uninterested in fielding questions: Grant shut down what some viewers are calling the "worst Oscars interview ever."
Asked to reveal his favorite thing about the Oscars, Grant replied, "Well, it's fascinating, the whole of humanity is here. It's vanity fair." In response to being asked what he was most excited to see during the 95th Oscars, Grant pondered a moment, before answering, "Not — no one in particular.
hugh grant wants no part of this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/uBQ70QcZGf— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2023
"Okay, well, what are you wearing tonight?" Graham asks in the viral video that has already amassed half a million views. When Grant responds with "just my suit," Graham playfully tries to get Grant to name his designer. "I can't remember. My tailor," Grant says.
Grant is then asked about his cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, where he briefly appears as Phillip in a scene with his partner, P.I. Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). "Well, I'm barely in it," Grant says. "I'm in it for about three seconds." Graham, trying to get Grant to open up about the hit Netflix film, asks Grant if he "had fun" making the Rian Johnson-directed mystery-thriller: "Uh, almost," Grant chuckles.
As Graham wraps up the interview, switching it back to co-hosts Vanessa Hudgens and Lilly Singh, Grant looks off-camera and makes a face as he quickly exits.
"Hugh Grant is the biggest D bag for this interview," one Oscars viewer tweeted in response. "Hugh, If you don't want to be there go home. Worst Oscars interviews ever." Another user tweeted, "Hugh Grant wants no part of this dumb sh-t." See more reactions to Hugh Grant's Oscars red carpet interview below.
And the Oscar for Best Actress goes to Ashley Graham telling Hugh Grant “it was nice to talk to you” pic.twitter.com/EhENpbME3r— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 12, 2023
Hugh Grant is the biggest D bag for this interview. Hugh, If you don't want to be there go home. Worst Oscars interviews ever. #Oscars #Oscars2023 #HughGrant pic.twitter.com/Yx7MWbav4q— Michael L (@Luevano1) March 12, 2023
Anyone catch the eye roll Hugh Grant just gave after this live Oscars interview? Was he mad she called him a “veteran” of the Oscars or was he just mad at the world? pic.twitter.com/VVFAlYpH51— Kristin Crowley (@KristinCrowley1) March 12, 2023
Hugh Grant is such a dick. The Oscar red carpet pre show. Why did he agree to be interviewed? Ass pic.twitter.com/N7vg1UTnRg— billyleemang (@billyleemang) March 12, 2023
Hugh Grant that entire interview with Ashley Graham pic.twitter.com/t7CAI0kNdN— pow (@cscottpower) March 12, 2023
Lmao Hugh Grant appears to be shocked they are asking him questions during an interview wow what a dick #oscars pic.twitter.com/oq3jMcWk6x— Jay (@theshamingofjay) March 12, 2023
Hugh Grant and Ashley Graham's red carpet exchange about "Vanity Fair " (he was talking about the 1848 novel about shallow society, she thought he was referring to the 2023 magazine after party) is my favourite #Oscars moment of all time.— Katherine Singh (@katherineesingh) March 12, 2023
This poor interviewer…the night hasn’t even started and Hugh Grant has already had it. #Oscars #redcarpet pic.twitter.com/wbpKqULFgq— Devlin (@DevlinWilder) March 12, 2023
Hugh Grant just gave the most dismissive interview I’ve ever seen, it was amazing. I’m paraphrasing but: “I LOVED Glass Onion, didn’t you love being in that?” “Well I was in it for about three seconds.” “But you showed up and had fun!” “Yeah, not really.” pic.twitter.com/uMRrkNk1qQ— Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) March 12, 2023