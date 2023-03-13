2023 Oscars: Watch Hugh Grant in the "Most Awkward" Red Carpet Interview at the Academy Awards

And the Oscar for the most awkward Oscars red carpet interview goes to... Hugh Grant. The Notting Hill and Love Actually actor participated in what Twitter is calling "the most awkward piece of television in 2023." In the viral video from the 95th Oscars red carpet, which you can watch below, Oscars pre-show host Ashley Graham introduces the two-time Emmy-nominated actor as "Oscar veteran" before asking Grant about being back at the Oscars. The Operation Fortune: Ruse du guerre actor attended Sunday's ceremony as a presenter, but appeared to be uninterested in fielding questions: Grant shut down what some viewers are calling the "worst Oscars interview ever."

Asked to reveal his favorite thing about the Oscars, Grant replied, "Well, it's fascinating, the whole of humanity is here. It's vanity fair." In response to being asked what he was most excited to see during the 95th Oscars, Grant pondered a moment, before answering, "Not — no one in particular.

hugh grant wants no part of this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/uBQ70QcZGf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2023

"Okay, well, what are you wearing tonight?" Graham asks in the viral video that has already amassed half a million views. When Grant responds with "just my suit," Graham playfully tries to get Grant to name his designer. "I can't remember. My tailor," Grant says.

Grant is then asked about his cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, where he briefly appears as Phillip in a scene with his partner, P.I. Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). "Well, I'm barely in it," Grant says. "I'm in it for about three seconds." Graham, trying to get Grant to open up about the hit Netflix film, asks Grant if he "had fun" making the Rian Johnson-directed mystery-thriller: "Uh, almost," Grant chuckles.

As Graham wraps up the interview, switching it back to co-hosts Vanessa Hudgens and Lilly Singh, Grant looks off-camera and makes a face as he quickly exits.

"Hugh Grant is the biggest D bag for this interview," one Oscars viewer tweeted in response. "Hugh, If you don't want to be there go home. Worst Oscars interviews ever." Another user tweeted, "Hugh Grant wants no part of this dumb sh-t." See more reactions to Hugh Grant's Oscars red carpet interview below.