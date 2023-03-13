Marvel Targeting Ant-Man 3 Leakers on Reddit

Months after every line of dialogue from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was shared online before the movie even hit theaters, it appears Marvel Studios has started the legal processes involved in discovering who leaked the aforementioned content. On January 21st, an anonymous Redditor shared every single word uttered in the movie to r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers. Now, a business entity connected to Marvel is trying to get Reddit to reveal the identity of the person or persons who first posted it.

As a report from TorrentFreak points out, a limited liability company named MVL Film Finance LLC has requested the United States District Court for the Northern District of California subpoena both Google and Reddit for information regarding those who've used a specific Reddit account. According to court documents, the account in question is for /u/MSSmods, an account (according to TorrentFreak) that has been shared between the moderators of the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit since its creation in March 2021.

In particular, Marvel's court request aiming to subpoena Reddit says the Disney-owned studio is looking for, "All Identifying Information for any other user(s) responsible for posting, editing, and/or maintaining the content previously available on the Reddit Site, including, without limitation, any moderator of the MarvelStudioSpoilers subreddit involved in uploading content on or about January 20, 2023 to the Reddit Site comprising and/or related to the dialogue of then-unreleased motion picture "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

Furthermore, the document says MVL Film Finance LLC is also looking for "identifying information for any user involved, between January 15, 2023 and February 15, 2023, in posting and/or editing the Infringing Content."

Where it gets a bit complicated is the fact the Reddit thread in question allegedly embedded content hosted by Google, which first removed the content after receiving a DMCA takedown request from Marvel. Though the Reddit post in question remains live, which allows Redditors to see response to the original post, the content within the original post was removed as a part of the DMCA takedown with Google, which Reddit also complied with.

