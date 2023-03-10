New Marvel Concept Art Reveals MODOK Almost Looked VERY Different in Ant-Man 3

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania could have featured a very different version of MODOK. Aleks Briclot, a visual designer for Marvel Studios, shared a look at his concept art for the Ant-Man villain. The design isn't that much different. But, they also don't have the strange facial uncanniness that some fans complained about. The fact remains that achieving MODOK in live-action was always going to be unbelievably different. Cartoonish villains like that can be so hard to bring to life, even with the advanced VFX available to the production, it's a large lift. Check out the hard work the creative design team did for yourself down below!

"An early concept for MODOK for AntMan and the Wasp : QUANTUMANIA. A twisted and f***** up version starting from Darren Cross / Yellow Jacket (played by #coreystoll )having endure the hard and transforming environment that is the quantum realm," Briclot began. "Making him a Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. Always a challenge to keep the link with the material source from the comics and pushing it further while embracing the whole concept of his roots in the movie. At some point some idea about some quantum geysers emerged, aging, deagging and transforming things."

He continued, "I jumped on the idea and thought about a twisted reconfiguration (was I thinking about the Fly by Cronenberg? Maybe a little bit in the concept…). One part of the challenge was to keep Darren Cross likeness hidden to be later a reveal. Under @andyparkart guidance and leadership."

What Is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Is About?

Marvel included a synopsis for the most recent Ant-Man adventure to begin Phase 5: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is still playing in theaters!

Do you like this version of MODOK better? Let us know down in the comments!