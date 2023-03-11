Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Featurette Reveals Alternate Costumes

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania just shared a look at all the different designs for Scott Lang's superhero suit. In the featurette on Marvel Studios' YouTube channel, visual artist Andy Park walked fans through the versions of Ant-Man's costumes throughout the years. In the MCU, there are always tweaks to a hero's look. In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania alone, there are multiple new looks debuted for characters like Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne, and Kang the Conqueror. So, these things will continue to evolve over time. If you've ever wanted a thorough explainer, you've come to the right place. Check it out down below!

How Much Work Went Into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Effects?

Speaking to Variety recently, the film's editors broke down how they achieved all those variants of Kang the Conqueror in the first post-credits scene. Adam Gerstel and Laura Jennings worked very hard to capture that chaos with Jonathan Majors. Apparently, he was filming the second season of Loki at that point. But, there's always time for the Kang Dynasty to be born.

"With Kang, it was all motion control," Gerstel shared. "We would shoot one version of Jonathan, and we'd go through with Peyton to pick the performances we liked because every move was ever so slightly different with the focus pull and lens. We had to know if we liked this take of Rama-Tut, we had to know which take of the Scarlet Centurion we'd use. We had our VFX supervisors on set to cover ourselves and get the clean plates."

"The most fun was watching Jonathan get into character for each different version of Kang, because he would walk on a set and every time he came in, it was a very different personality," Gerstel observed.

"He'd disappear for a little bit, and it would allow the team to check the motion rig, and Jonathan would come out and say, 'Who's it going to be?'" Jennings concurred. "It was amazing to see part of his process and how in-the-zone he was because that was all you were getting from him for that particular pass."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is still currently in theaters. You can catch Jonathan Majors' Kang in Loki Season 2 on Disney+.

Do you like the design of Ant-Man's new suit? Let us know down in the comments!