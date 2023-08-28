WATCH: Massive Meteorite (or Alien Spaceship) Spotted Over Denver in Viral Video

With UFO fervor at an all-time high, the masses are looking for whatever videos or images they can capture of unidentified aerial phenomena—even those that are almost certainly meteorites. Over the weekend, one stunning fireball lit up the sky around Denver, causing people to upload the videos they captured of it to share online.

The American Meteor Society has over 80 reports of the incident, with dozens of people submitting photos or videos of the event, which took place around 3:33 a.m. local time on Sunday. A similar meteor sighting took place earlier this summer in Las Vegas, where a family claimed they saw beings walking around in their backyard shortly thereafter. That sighting took place just before a Congressional subcommittee hosted a hearing on the matter.

Are aliens real?

At no point during the aforementioned of the hearing was alien life confirmed to exist. Much of the discourse online has been centered on testimony from David Grusch, a former member of the intelligence committee who claimed under oath he had heard from colleagues the United States government had retrieved "non-human" biologics from UFO crash sites.

"As I've stated publicly already … biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah," Grusch said in response to a question from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC). When pressed on if those biologics were human or extraterrestrial, the official confirmed "non-human" biologics are what have been recovered from certain UFO crashes.

After the hearing, officials went on to ask House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to organize a select committee to further research the topic of UFOs and UAP.

"Mr. Grusch could not provide the names or titles of individuals with firsthand knowledge of, or direct access to, UAP crash retrieval programs," a letter from members of the House Oversight Committee released earlier this month reads. "Similarly, Mr. Grusch could not provide the names or titles of individuals with firsthand knowledge of, or direct access to, UAP reverse engineering programs. However, Mr. Grusch testified that he provided this information to the Intelligence Community (IC) Inspector General's office."

