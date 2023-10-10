McDonald's Unveils Four New Boo Buckets

The pop culture staple are returning once again—only this time, they'll be in four new designs!

McDonald's Boo Buckets are back with an all-new look. Just a year after the pails returned from an extended hiatus, the Golden Arches will be giving the Happy Meal containers four new designs. According to images making the rounds on social media, collectors will be able to get designs featuring Skeletons, Vampires, Mummies, and Frankenstein. The buckets are expected to be available at participating locations beginning on October 17th.

As with previous years, the buckets will be available in place of a standard Happy Meal toy and are intended to help Halloween fiends collect their candy hauls on All Hallow's Eve.

When did McDonald's Halloween Pails return?

The buckets went viral last year after McDonald's officials announced their return.

"We heard you loud and clear... if Spooky SZN doesn't include McDonald's Halloween Pails, then you don't want it," the fast-food chain said in a statement. "They may have vanished for a while... but that didn't stop you from finding clever ways to keep their spooky spirit alive — from potting plants in them to using them as (outfit of the day) accessories."

The buckets were initially introduced in 1986 and were available seasonally in an on-and-off fashion through 2016. Their 2022 return was the first time in six years the Halloween pails were available.

Wait, what's this about the McRib?

Yes, the McRib is back from the dead as well. Even though the sandwich went on its farewell tour last year, the chain has decided to raise it from the dead and release it this fall on a limited-time basis.

"It turns out not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the McRib after last year's Farewell Tour," the Golden Arches said in a statement. "While it won't be available nationwide, some lucky fans may find their favorite elusive saucy sandwich at their local McDonald's restaurants this November."