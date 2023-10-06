Loki Costume Designer Christine Wada Explains McDonald's Handbook

Loki finally returned this week when its second season premiere, "Ouroboros," debuted on Disney+. The episode picked up right where the season one finale left off, and ended in an unexpected place: Broxton, Oklahoma in 1982. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the episode's post-credit scene, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) walks into a McDonald's in a branched timeline while looking for food. After seeing all of the happy people eating at the fast food restaurant, she declares she wants to try everything. A previous trailer for the season saw Sylvie working at McDonald's, so this episode wasn't the last we've seen of it. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to interview costume designer Christine Wada, and we asked what sort of research went into creating costumes for the 1980s McDonald's look.

"You definitely want to do research because you really want it to be true to the era," Wada explained. "So there actually is a handbook on what happened with the uniforms, and I wish I could remember the designer's name, but it lasted right up until the period of the show. So that uniform started in the seventies and went right to I think 1983, 1984. But they had a whole handbook of interesting, all the different layers of that costume, and we actually had to print that fabric to paint it and make it. We were hoping we could find it at first. 'Can we get it on eBay?' But no."

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

