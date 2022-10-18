McDonald's Halloween Pail Happy Meals: How to Get One

All treats, no tricks: the Halloween Happy Meal has returned to McDonald's. The nostalgic McDonald's Halloween Pails — McBoo, McPunk'n, and McGoblin — are now available at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide from October 18th-October 31st (while supplies last). From now through Halloween, fans can scoop up one of three different "Boo Bucket" designs each week depending on their stores, according to The Takeout. Each Halloween Pail serves a kids' Happy Meal, which includes a Classic McDonald's Burger, a kid-size World Famous Fries, apple slices, and a drink. The collectible trick-or-treat buckets replace the meal toys and traditional boxes.

"We heard you loud and clear... if Spooky SZN doesn't include McDonald's Halloween Pails, then you don't want it," the fast-food chain said in a statement. "They may have vanished for a while... but that didn't stop you from finding clever ways to keep their spooky spirit alive — from potting plants in them to using them as (outfit of the day) accessories."

McDonald's also suggested ways fans can reuse their Halloween Pail, repurposing them as accessories, planters, or as spooky seasonal decor.

First introduced nationwide in 1986 as the Halloween Pumpkin Happy Meal, the plastic pumpkin pails eventually evolved into the trio of McBoo, McPunk'n, and McGoblin. The 2022 Halloween Pails are the first time the "Boo Buckets" have been available at McDonald's restaurants since 2016.

Fans took to social media Tuesday to share their Halloween Happy Meal hauls, which are available at participating McDonald's stores through October 31st while supplies last.

Related ▸ 10 Pumpkin Spice Food Items for Fall 2022 ▸ More Food News @ ComicBook IRL