McDonald's Halloween Pail Happy Meals: How to Get One
All treats, no tricks: the Halloween Happy Meal has returned to McDonald's. The nostalgic McDonald's Halloween Pails — McBoo, McPunk'n, and McGoblin — are now available at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide from October 18th-October 31st (while supplies last). From now through Halloween, fans can scoop up one of three different "Boo Bucket" designs each week depending on their stores, according to The Takeout. Each Halloween Pail serves a kids' Happy Meal, which includes a Classic McDonald's Burger, a kid-size World Famous Fries, apple slices, and a drink. The collectible trick-or-treat buckets replace the meal toys and traditional boxes.
"We heard you loud and clear... if Spooky SZN doesn't include McDonald's Halloween Pails, then you don't want it," the fast-food chain said in a statement. "They may have vanished for a while... but that didn't stop you from finding clever ways to keep their spooky spirit alive — from potting plants in them to using them as (outfit of the day) accessories."
McDonald's also suggested ways fans can reuse their Halloween Pail, repurposing them as accessories, planters, or as spooky seasonal decor.
guess who’s coming back pic.twitter.com/7iBvLVLyhB— McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 6, 2022
First introduced nationwide in 1986 as the Halloween Pumpkin Happy Meal, the plastic pumpkin pails eventually evolved into the trio of McBoo, McPunk'n, and McGoblin. The 2022 Halloween Pails are the first time the "Boo Buckets" have been available at McDonald's restaurants since 2016.
New Happy Meal Toys- Halloween Buckets #HappyMeal #McDonalds #Halloween pic.twitter.com/DTgkfqf0Go— Happy Meal Toys (@MealToys) October 18, 2022
Fans took to social media Tuesday to share their Halloween Happy Meal hauls, which are available at participating McDonald's stores through October 31st while supplies last.
From @m_woods310
Feeling like a kid. #80sbaby #80s #90s #Nostalgic #McDonalds #HalloweenBuckets pic.twitter.com/nrajTFAqdA— M Woods (@m_woods310) October 18, 2022
From @Helby
Halloween bucket acquired! #halloween #mcdonalds #mcdonaldshappymeal #nostalgia pic.twitter.com/KCHcGfNNOM— Helz 👹🎃 (@Helby) October 18, 2022
From @SoCal_Brina
Local @McDonalds had the #mcboo today. Can’t wait to find the other 2!! #McDonalds #mcdonaldsbuckets pic.twitter.com/m37guPiTao— Sabrina (@SoCal_Brina) October 18, 2022
From @amarisdanae
Reliving McChildhood memories 😍 #mcdonaldshappymeal #mcboo #McDonalds pic.twitter.com/OyTBrAddA0— Amaris (@amarisdanae) October 18, 2022
From @SithSaraVader
HALLOWEEN UNLOCKED @McDonalds you and I just go way way back. #McDonalds #halloween #mcboo pic.twitter.com/XE6gBLMJIw— Sith Sara is Rewriting (@SithSaraVader) October 18, 2022
From @trabash3RR
Happy McDonalds Halloween Pail Day to all! I NEED a pumpkin but so happy! @McDonalds #mcdonalds #Halloween #mcdonaldshalloween #happymillenial #millenial pic.twitter.com/o9Vm8t8hx6— Trabash (@trabash3RR) October 18, 2022
From @BoltPrincess17
Got my @McDonalds Halloween Happy Meal 👻 👻 #Halloween #HalloweenTime #Ghost #McDonalds pic.twitter.com/zgljIUtG5i— Chrissy (@BoltPrincess17) October 18, 2022
From @Jerps93
A few McDonald’s later and we got the set. Now I gotta figure out where I’m displaying these. #mcdonalds #mcdonaldshalloweenbuckets pic.twitter.com/4NxF0PlszH— Jeremy (@Jerps93) October 18, 2022