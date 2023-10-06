How Does McDonald's Factor into Loki Season 2?

The second season of Loki premiered on Disney+ tonight, and it saw the return of Tom Hiddleston in the titular role. It's no secret Marvel Studios has been working with McDonald's to promote Loki. The trailer for the season saw Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) working at a McDonald's in the 1980s, and a location of the fast food chain in Brooklyn even got a temporary 1982 makeover in honor of the series. Mcdonald's is also selling a Loki sauce for a limited time, and even provided their own look at the series. Fans have been speculating why Sylvie would be working at McDonald's with some thinking she had her memory wiped. However, the first episode's post-credit scene teases something else. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

The post-credit sees Sylvie in Broxton, Oklahoma in 1982 in a branched timeline. While searching for food, the Loki variant makes her way to a McDonald's. She enters the restaurant and sees nothing but happy people, which pleases her. When the McDonald's employee asks her what she wants to order, Sylvie says she wants to try everything.

Based on Sylvie's excitement to try McDonald's, it's likely she is going to be pleased with her experience, which could lead to her taking a job there. Of course, anyone who has worked in customer service knows that gig isn't as glamorous as Sylvie might think. However, Sylvie has spent her whole life hiding in apocalypses, so working the minimum wage grind might be a nice change for her.

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

ComicBook.com's podcast Phase Zero will be recording live episodes every week following Loki season 2's new episodes on Disney+. Each week we will review, breakdown, and discuss the latest installment of the new Marvel series immediately after the episode's conclusion! The new episodes will be broadcast live on the Phase Zero channel on YouTube before being made available on all major podcast platforms. Phase Zero will begin its 5-minute timer to start the live show at 9:45pm ET on Thursday, October 5. You can subscribe to the Phase Zero channel now and turn on notifications to make sure you don't miss the Loki Season 2 bonus episodes!

Did you enjoy the first episode of Loki's new season? Tell us in the comments!