McDonald's Announces Massive Changes to Burgers Starting With the Big Mac

Big changes are coming to McDonald's. The fast-food chain previously announced changes to many of its products in an effort to refresh its line with quality ingredients and processes. Now, the pride and joy of the Golden Arches is getting a major revamp. Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal released a lengthy piece on the changes McDonald's is thrusting upon its Big Mac in the coming weeks. According to the Journal, over 50 changes are being made to the flagship sandwich alone.

At the root of the changes is an entirely new brioche bun, one the chain says will help retain heat more from cooking. The restaurant is also working with suppliers to change its onion dehydrating process, letting McDonald's restaurants put the onions onto the burgers as they cook rather than we they get assembled. Other big changes included "meltier" cheese and a better sear on the burgers when cooking.

"We can do it quick, fast and safe, but it doesn't necessarily taste great. So, we want to incorporate quality into where we're at," McDonald's global menu chief Chris Young told the paper. ""We are making a change across our entire system, which is very, very rare."

Those who've eaten McDonald's on the West Coast this year may have already started noticing the changes. After a test in Australia, the chain started rolling the upgrades out on the coast before slowly integrating changes in Midwest locations over the summer and fall months. All American McDonald's locations should be implementing the changes by early 2024.

McDonald's previously made similar changes to the McDouble.

"I'll always remember my first burger from McDonald's. And now my culinary team and I have the best job in the world: thinking about ways to bring even more of that iconic McDonald's taste to fans," McDonald's culinary director Chad Schafer said earlier this year. "We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever."

Have you had one of McDonald's new sandwiches? If so, let us know your thoughts of the changes in the comments section!