McDonald's Selling 50-Cent Cheeseburgers This Week

This week, you can get a double cheeseburger from McDonald's for only 50 cents. Thursday and Friday will see a lot of people filing into physical locations to get a cheap lunch. Now, usually, a double cheeseburger is $2.89. But, When you order within the app and use the pick-up option, you can snag the menu item for that rock-bottom price. As McDonald's opens up its SZN of Sharing promotional season, you can expect a lot more deals like this to materialize throughout December.

If that weren't enticing enough, there's also another facet to these promotions. Ever time you order in the app, you're entered into the chance to win a McDonald's For Life prize. That's two free meals weekly for 50 years. Absolutely amazing stuff if you can be the lucky winner. Fans of the brand also have the McGold Card floating around as a possible prize. Here's what the brand had to say about that development.

"The weather outside may be frightful, but the spirit at McDonald's is sooo delightful. This December, we're kicking off the holidays and inviting fans to celebrate the season with friends and fam in the best way -- by sharing McDonald's. Introducing: the SZN of Sharing, a first-of-its-kind holiday celebration happening exclusively on the McDonald's App," they wrote. "From December 5th-25th, we're bringing you (and your crew) daily deals on your favorite menu items, cozy-yet-cool merch drops, and even the chance to win the iconic McGold Card (iykyk)."

McDonald's continued, "What would you do if you had a McGold Card aka free McDonald's for life? Treat your work bestie to a morning McCafé coffee pick-me-up? Surprise your neighbors with mid-week McNuggets? Delight unsuspecting folks behind you in the Drive Thru with free dinner? This holiday season, there's only one way to find out! Starting December 5th, every purchase using the McDonald's App gets you one step closer to scoring a card not just for you, but also three of your besties, too (because as true fans know, McDonald's just tastes better when shared)."

"Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists. And now, we'll make this McDonald's legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift – a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends," added Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. "Just by using the McDonald's App, everyone can experience the joy that comes with sharing McDonald's this holiday season."

