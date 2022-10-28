McDonald's Fans Revolt Against Someone's Attempt to Expose the McRib
If you have ever seen a fandom you're part of respond to something and thought "Well, that seems a little unhinged and totally out of perspective to the offense," then you can feel better knowing that you at least have company. No, something new didn't happen in Star Wars -- it's weird you thought that's where this was going! -- but rather in the world of fast food, where McDonald's fans went hard after a Twitter user whose biggest offense was pointing out that the McRib -- a menu item that the fast food giant has been killing off and bringing back periodically for years -- is kind of unappealing to watch being made.
A video showing the process -- from frozen meat patty to finished sandwich -- showed up online. The source of the video has been insulated from the wrath of the internet, because the person who shared it was self-proclaimed Hollywood insider Mike Sington.
You can see the video below.
Can this even be considered food? A McDonald’s worker decides to reveal how a McRib is made. pic.twitter.com/yFraU7JGhp— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 25, 2022
Our hot take? The inherent oddness of the McRib's sculpted shape aside, this is not much more off-putting than literally anything else McDonald's makes. Most of their food is prepared from frozen, pre-made and pre-shaped items that just get heated up.
And after the initial wave of anger over someone trying to "expose" their beloved sandwich, a new batch of users chimed in to point out...well, yeah. That's what most fast food looks like when it's being prepared. They brought a little reason to the proceedings, but between Sington's initial "can this even be considered food?" question and the blowback that followed...well, we couldn't help but find the whole thing pretty hilarious.
You can see some of our favorite replies -- both the "how dare you?" ones as well as the "Well, no duh" ones -- below. We hope you enjoy it at least as much as you enjoy a spongy barbecue patty sandwich, which also has pickles for some reason.
Nothing surprising here
I mean…I’ve never had a McRib, but there was not a single thing here that was shocking or not what was expected.— Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) October 25, 2022
Internet subgenre
People who have never worked in fast food figuring out how fast food is made is by far my favorite internet sub genrehttps://t.co/VSSqDxp6gp— Yeger (@Yeger1123) October 26, 2022
Maybe Ice T can save the McRib?
I Fn LOVE McRibs… And I still do… I want one right now! https://t.co/vrxjBkhVPb— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 26, 2022
That's kind of the point, really
Twitter user discovers the whole purpose of fast food https://t.co/rp7WtqVoZf— PownicMania (@PownicMania5000) October 26, 2022
Pick a better "Gotcha!"
hate this whole enduring shtick passing off as social awareness where instead of examining the real issues caused by corporations like dreadful land and resource use or complete disregard for employee wellness you just look at a frozen meat patty and go "hmm 🤔 ew! icky!" https://t.co/2ffn0lTJCo— panken (@pankendev) October 26, 2022
Plenty of folks thinking there's some classism at play here
Same energy https://t.co/IjTTm8zX2m pic.twitter.com/dWekoL8inm— Craww (@Craww___) October 26, 2022
Rich people when someone cooks meat on the grill https://t.co/PHVsyWVv2N— Cresso The Grey (@Yellowflower42) October 26, 2022
White people when they see frozen meat being defrosted and cooked: 😱😱😱 https://t.co/kJxW9tiXTc— Flo! 🎃 HAVE A NICE DESPAIRFUL HALLOWEEN (@FloDoesNyah) October 26, 2022
💀💀💀 Is that... *sniff sniff* 🤢 Peasant food?!? https://t.co/g2yjPB0Ixr— Roza Coatl🍷🔪 4V LIVE | Spooky Season Arc (@Gini_Mercury) October 27, 2022
You overhyped it, Mike
I was expecting some sort of powder rehydrated into a slime then shaped into a patty. Disappointing.— Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) October 26, 2022
What did you think?
You can always tell who’s never worked a fast food job in their life
Did you think they were smoking ribs in the back or something be for real bruh 💀 https://t.co/Pj8V8NETM0— 🌊🎃ɴᴇᴠᴇʀᴍɪɴᴅ🎃🌊 (@NirvanaM1nd) October 27, 2022
Your point is...?
This is literally how every grilled item is made at McDonald's. I fail to see the point.— Anthony M Alright! (@buthowisshetho) October 25, 2022