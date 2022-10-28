McDonald's Fans Revolt Against Someone's Attempt to Expose the McRib

If you have ever seen a fandom you're part of respond to something and thought "Well, that seems a little unhinged and totally out of perspective to the offense," then you can feel better knowing that you at least have company. No, something new didn't happen in Star Wars -- it's weird you thought that's where this was going! -- but rather in the world of fast food, where McDonald's fans went hard after a Twitter user whose biggest offense was pointing out that the McRib -- a menu item that the fast food giant has been killing off and bringing back periodically for years -- is kind of unappealing to watch being made.

A video showing the process -- from frozen meat patty to finished sandwich -- showed up online. The source of the video has been insulated from the wrath of the internet, because the person who shared it was self-proclaimed Hollywood insider Mike Sington.

You can see the video below.

Can this even be considered food? A McDonald’s worker decides to reveal how a McRib is made. pic.twitter.com/yFraU7JGhp — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 25, 2022

Our hot take? The inherent oddness of the McRib's sculpted shape aside, this is not much more off-putting than literally anything else McDonald's makes. Most of their food is prepared from frozen, pre-made and pre-shaped items that just get heated up.

And after the initial wave of anger over someone trying to "expose" their beloved sandwich, a new batch of users chimed in to point out...well, yeah. That's what most fast food looks like when it's being prepared. They brought a little reason to the proceedings, but between Sington's initial "can this even be considered food?" question and the blowback that followed...well, we couldn't help but find the whole thing pretty hilarious.

You can see some of our favorite replies -- both the "how dare you?" ones as well as the "Well, no duh" ones -- below. We hope you enjoy it at least as much as you enjoy a spongy barbecue patty sandwich, which also has pickles for some reason.