McDonald's Selling Melted Cheese Cup For Dipping

✖

We've got good news and bad news for anyone that saw the headline above and thought either "I need this" or "why would they do this." On one side (good or bad news depending on your idea) is that McDonalds has introduced a cheddar cheese dipping cause cup in select restaurants. The flip side of that is that only McDonalds in Brazil currently have the magical dip. Seventeen first noticed this addition to the McDonalds menu in South America, which was seemingly first shown to the market down there on the official McDonald’s Brazil Instagram account which featured the caption “What if we made a pool of cheddar…?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McDonald's Brasil (@mcdonalds_br)

The cheddar cheese cup appears to be very popular at the fast food chain though, as it's been regularly promoted by McDonalds Brazil in the months since its near-Christmas debut. Perhaps the most surprising thing about this is that the cheese cup hasn't been announced as coming to North America. It's not like anyone in the United States needs a reason to want to dip their food into cheese, but if you're going to offer it you may as well offer it at McDonalds of all places. Let the countdown for an American version begin.

In the meantime watch someone bungie jump down to a cup of the cheese and dunk a burger in it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McDonald's Brasil (@mcdonalds_br)

The most recent innovation in the McDonalds menu stateside has been the now famous BTS meal which includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, medium Coke, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea. Two merch lines for the McDonalds x BTS collab also made their way to online stores featuring pajamas and t-shirts to cushions and key rings with the “Saucy Collection” featuring characters hand-drawn by BTS themselves, and the “Melting Collection” inspired by the band’s record-breaking song, “Butter."

Earlier this year came the Caramel Brownie McFlurry marking the first time that the dessert treat was available at restaurants throughout the U.S., having made its original debut in 2017 in Canada – the birthplace of the McFlurry.

We bring up both of these previous menu innovations from McDonalds, which saw items from international branches of the chain be released in restaurants in the United States, to say, hold out hope for the cheese cup.