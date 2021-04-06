McDonalds Releases New McFlurry Flavor

✖

McDonald's is starting ice cream season off with a new addition to its McFlurry line. Beginning in May, the fast-food chain is adding a Caramel Brownie McFlurry to menus across the country. The limited-time offering features exactly what the name implies — brownie pieces and the chain's iconic caramel sauce, combined with the chain's standard vanilla soft serve.

Caramel Brownie McFlurries will be available beginning May 3rd at participating restaurants and will only be up for purchase as supplies last.

“As our fans rejoice in the changing of the seasons, we’re excited to give them a new way to enjoy our most iconic dessert,” McDonald's culinary director Chad Schafer said in a release. "In fact, the flavors in our new Caramel Brownie McFlurry are inspired by that first-warm-day-of-the-year feeling. The cool and creamy soft serve mixed with fudgy brownie pieces and sweet, gooey caramel makes every refreshing bite worth savoring.”

This will mark the first time the Caramel Brownie McFlurry will be available at McDonald's locations in the United States. That said, the item was previously made available at select Canadian locations in 2017.

"Fans across the country can enjoy this craveable treat for a limited time starting May 3 – just in time for warmer weather – at participating restaurants while supplies last," the McDonald's release added. "And in the very likely event a McFlurry craving strikes between now and when this new flavor debuts, we’ve got you covered with our classic OREO® and M&M’S® McFlurry® options."

McDonald's announced the new product in support of National Caramel Day on April 5th.