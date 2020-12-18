Behold, the McDonald's Spam and Oreo Sandwich

✖

Think of two completely random foods. Now imagine those foods as the base of a sandwich between two pieces of bread. No matter how wild you went, it's still probably as bizarre as McDonald's next sandwich entering its stores in China. Beginning December 21st, those with access to McDonald's China stores will be able to purchase a sandwich made of two slices of Spam and crumbled Oreo cookies. Better yet, the whole thing is apparently topped in a sauce flavored after the iconic Oreo creme filling.

News of the offering first surfaced on Weibo, and was quickly shared by video game journalist Daniel Ahmad in what's shaping up to be a viral tweet.

McDonalds China is introducing a new Oreo x Spam burger on December 21. There will be 400,000 produced and sold. (Look, I saw this so you have to see it too. Sorry, that's how it works). pic.twitter.com/QCiog64wAY — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 18, 2020

Right in time for the holidays, the sandwich is going to be a supremely limited affair with only 400,000 sandwiches available throughout all of China.

While crazy sandwich concoctions are all the rage overseas, American McDonald's are still focusing on the long-awaited return of the McRib sandwich, a fan-favorite that returned to stores for a limited time earlier this month.

“The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald’s since its inception nearly 40 years ago,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen. “There’s nothing quite like the taste of the McRib. To our customers, it’s become more than a delicious, saucy moment… it’s a season, and it’s taking the internet by storm. That’s why this year, we’re proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy.”

