McDonald's Announces McRib 2020 Return Date

2020 has been a pretty weird and terrible year all-around, but it's about to get a whole lot better, or perhaps a whole lot worse; it all depends on how you feel about fast food. McDonald's has announced the 2020 return of the notorious McRib sandwich, an item that some folks anxiously await each and every year. Not only is the McRib returning, but it's being taken nationwide for the first time since 2012. The McRib will be made available at McDonald's beginning on December 2nd.

The McRib has become known for its limited time appearance on McDonald's menus, as it has never become a permanent fixture for the fast food chain. Just like the Shamrock Shake, the McRib is only available on certain occasions, so fans get excited to hear of its arrival. It may come as a surprise to learn that the rib meat creation has been a part of the McDonald's menu for nearly four decades.

“The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald’s since its inception nearly 40 years ago,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen. “There’s nothing quite like the taste of the McRib. To our customers, it’s become more than a delicious, saucy moment… it’s a season, and it’s taking the internet by storm. That’s why this year, we’re proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy.”

While the McRib is a rotating part of the menu here in the United States, as well as in most parts of the world, there is actually one place where it's a staple of the chain year-round. In Germany, McDonald's has made the McRib a permanent part of its menu. Everywhere else, however, has to wait for the right time.

The only disappointing part of this news is that folks still have to wait another month to get their hands on a McRib sandwich.

